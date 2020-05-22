Bunge Announces Preliminary Voting Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) announced the preliminary results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was held as a virtual meeting conducted on May 21, 2020 via live audio webcast.

During the meeting, shareholders elected all of the director nominees named in the proxy statement to Bunge's Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Bunge's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and authorized the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to determine the independent auditors' fees. Additionally, shareholders approved an amendment to the Bunge Limited 2016 Equity Incentive Plan.

Shareholders did not approve the advisory vote on the compensation of Bunge's named executive officers. "In 2019, the Board oversaw several significant enhancements to the leadership team designed to improve the performance of the business. While this led to one-time pay elements for key individuals, these payments were part of carefully considered compensation packages that enabled us to recruit highly-qualified executives, ensure the alignment of their interests with those of long-term shareholders, drive business goals and reward profitable growth and increased shareholder value," noted Kathleen Hyle, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We have made meaningful changes to our executive compensation program in recent years in response to shareholder input, and we will continue to solicit shareholder feedback on the overall design of our executive compensation programs."

The final vote results will be reported in a Form 8-K to be filed by Bunge with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bunge (www.bunge.com,NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has almost 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

