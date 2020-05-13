Bunge Loders Croklaan introduces Sweetolin: A total fat system solution to achieve unprecedented levels of sugar reduction in confectionery products

Speaking about this latest innovation, Holger Riemensperger, VP Innovation and Strategy Development said, "As the company that invented Cocoa Butter Equivalents (CBEs), which are specialty fats that mimic the properties and functionality of cocoa butter in confectionery products, innovation is core to our DNA. Guided first and foremost by the goal to deliver a great tasting experience, Sweetolin is truly cutting-edge in that it is the first innovation that targets sugar reduction through fat."

"Sugar reduction is top of mind as consumers are increasingly looking for healthier choices with balanced nutritional profiles. A key priority for the industry is to formulate products that offer the same great taste and overall experience with less sugar," added Rafael Zegarra, Global Marketing Director. "With exactly this in mind, Sweetolin is designed to meet the specific needs and ambitions of our confectionery customers and will help them deliver sugar-reduced innovations without compromising on the taste and indulgence true to their brands."

Oils and fats play an instrumental role in retaining the consumer's taste experience in sugar-reduced products. Sweetolin is a total fat system that processes unique combinations of ingredients to preserve the overall taste and mouthfeel that sugar brings to a final product. The integrated formula of ingredients support each other in unlocking natural flavors for an optimal sweet taste experience. Thanks to Sweetolin, the melting property of the final product is optimized, resulting in a higher sweet perception and experience without any lingering off-taste while maintaining the texture and product performance.

"Sweetolin is the culmination of years of lipid and fats expertise combined with a cultivated understanding of our customer's challenges. It's a unique opportunity to co-create a tailor-made, ready-to-implement solution together with and for our customers. This is a specialized fat system that can be integrated seamlessly into our customers' fat processing operations with our R&D support," said Imro 't Zand, Global Innovation Lead.

Developed by Bunge Loders Croklaan, the science behind Sweetolin is backed by longstanding expertise and commitment to deliver innovative and tailor-made specialty fat solutions to global food manufacturers. In-house lipid and application expertise enable smooth and effortless co-creation with customers while our global footprint and integrated supply chain ensure continuous and uninterrupted supply.

About Bunge Loders Croklaan

Bunge Loders Croklaan is a leading global producer and supplier of sustainable plant-based specialty oils and fats for the food manufacturing industry. It operates as the global B2B edible oils business of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG). Its products are used in a wide range of applications, from bakery and confectionery to culinary and infant nutrition. With in-depth knowledge of ingredients, applications and processes, the Bunge Loders Croklaan team closely cooperates with customers to develop tailored solutions and create innovative products to meet their business goals and differentiate them in the marketplace.

About Bunge

Bunge (www.bunge.com,NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has almost 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

