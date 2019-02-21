Bunge Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today reported Q4 2018 and full-year 2018 results.

Full-year 2018 GAAP EPS of $1.57 vs. $0.89 in the prior year; $2.72 vs. $1.94 on an adjusted basis;

Q4 GAAP EPS of $(0.51) vs. $(0.48) in the prior year; $0.08 vs. $0.67 on an adjusted basis

Agribusiness impacted by decline in value of Brazilian soybean ownership; full year results up 114% on strong soy crush margins

In Food & Ingredients, Loders Croklaan integration proceeding as planned

Sugar & Bioenergy impacted by heavy rains as poor crop year came to an end

Global Competitiveness Program delivered $200 million of savings in 2018, expect $50 million of additional savings in 2019, reaching original target a year ahead of schedule

Strategic Review and CEO search progressing

Overview

Kathleen Hyle, Bunge's Non-Executive Board Chair, stated, "Although 2018 was a substantially better year than 2017, we are not satisfied with these results, and we know that Bunge has the global assets and people to perform better in the future. In the past several months, the Company has taken a number of significant and positive steps to reposition itself for sustainable growth, including announcing a leadership transition and enhancing its leadership team, refreshing our Board and establishing a Strategic Review Committee of the Board."

Ms. Hyle continued, "The Committee initiated and is continuing a thorough, outside-in review of all of Bunge's businesses. At the same time, we are committed to addressing underperforming assets as part of our effort to enhance shareholder value, and we are strengthening our risk management capabilities, as they are foundational to everything we do. The Board and the leadership team are moving with speed and accountability to drive results."

Acting CEO Greg Heckman commented, "Even in my short time leading the company, I see many strengths. We have a world-class global network of assets and a talented team of people, all of whom are committed to driving the business forward. While the Strategic Review Committee continues its work, we are refocusing the organization and placing greater emphasis on improved execution. Our key priorities are to drive operational performance, optimize the portfolio, strengthen our capital allocation framework and sharpen our financial discipline. I am confident that with the actions we are taking, we will be able to better leverage Bunge's asset base and increase shareholder returns."

Financial Highlights



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, US$ in millions, except per share data 2018

2017

2018 2017 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ (65)



$ (60)



$ 267

$ 160















Net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations-diluted $ (0.51)



$ (0.48)



$ 1.57

$ 0.89















Net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations-diluted, adjusted (a) $ 0.08



$ 0.67



$ 2.72

$ 1.94















Total Segment EBIT (a) $ 70



$ 55



$ 737

$ 436

Certain gains & (charges) (b) (37)



(100)



(144)

(141)

Total Segment EBIT, adjusted (a) $ 107



$ 155



$ 881

$ 577

Agribusiness (c) $ 55



$ 78



$ 709

$ 332

Oilseeds $ 112



$ 34



$ 584

$ 216

Grains $ (57)



$ 44



$ 125

$ 116

Food & Ingredients (d) $ 73



$ 70



$ 235

$ 223

Sugar & Bioenergy $ (48)



$ (8)



$ (105)

$ 3

Fertilizer $ 27



$ 15



$ 42

$ 19



(a) Total Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Total Segment EBIT"); Total Segment EBIT, adjusted; net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations-diluted, adjusted; adjusted funds from operations and ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables and notes attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website. See Note 14 for a reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations. (b) Certain gains & (charges) included in Total Segment EBIT. See Additional Financial Information for detail. (c) See Note 13 for a description of the Oilseeds and Grains businesses in Bunge's Agribusiness segment. (d) Includes Edible Oil Products and Milling Products segments.

Fourth Quarter Results

Agribusiness

Lower segment results in the quarter were largely due to the reduction in value of the Company's Brazilian soybean ownership as factors related to China trade and demand caused Brazilian soybean prices to converge with U.S. and Brazilian new crop prices. The approximate $125 million loss associated with this reduction in prices impacted results in both oilseeds trading and distribution and grains origination.

In Oilseeds, structural soy crush margins were higher in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Asia due to more favorable market conditions. Margins, however, were lower in Argentina due to tight bean supplies resulting from the drought and farmer retention. Total soy crush volumes were similar to last year, as higher volumes in the Northern Hemisphere were offset by lower volumes in South America. Results in softseed processing were higher, as improved structural margins in Europe more than offset lower margins in Canada.

In Grains, Origination results declined due to lower structural margins and volumes, which were impacted by the decrease in soybean demand from China. Results in grain trading and distribution were comparable to last year.

Edible Oil Products

Higher results in the quarter were driven by the contribution from Loders Croklaan, and improved performance in Europe, which benefitted from higher volumes and lower unit costs, and an increase in volumes and margins in Argentina. Results in North America and Brazil were lower than last year. The integration of Loders Croklaan with our existing B2B oils business is progressing as planned.

Milling Products

Higher margins and volumes in Brazil were more than offset by lower margins and volumes in Mexico. Results in the U.S. were similar to last year.

Sugar & Bioenergy

Results in the quarter were significantly below the Company's expectations, primarily due to the combination of sustained rain during the quarter, which negatively impacted sales and unit costs, and lower than expected ethanol prices. Compared with last year, lower results were primarily driven by lower sugar prices, reduced sugarcane crush volume and lower yields.

Fertilizer

Higher results in the quarter were primarily driven by higher prices and lower costs related to prior restructuring actions, which more than offset slightly lower volumes. Additionally, fourth quarter results included the remaining $6 million recovery of foreign exchange losses from the second quarter.

Global Competitiveness Program

The Global Competitiveness Program (GCP) announced in July 2017 is rationalizing Bunge's cost structure and reengineering the way the Company operates, reducing 2017 addressable baseline SG&A of $1.35 billion to $1.1 billion by 2020.

The Company has reduced addressable SG&A by approximately $200 million as compared with its 2017 baseline. This reflects $100 million of additional savings compared with the Company's initial outlook for 2018. The Company expects 2019 savings against the baseline of approximately $250 million, achieving its addressable SG&A target of $1.1 billion a full year ahead of schedule. With the changes implemented and ongoing continuous improvement, the program is expected to achieve additional savings beyond 2019.

Cash Flow

Cash used by operations in the year ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $1,264 million compared with cash used of approximately $1,975 million in the same period last year. Adjusting for beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables, cash provided by operating activities was $645 million compared with cash provided by operating activities of $1,026 million in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by higher inventory, which was partially offset by higher earnings. Adjusted funds from operations was approximately $1.1 billion as of the year ended December 31, 2018. Total capex of $493 million was $169 million below prior year, reflecting disciplined capital investment.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was approximately 39%. Adjusting for all notable items, the effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2018 was approximately 26%. The higher than expected tax rate was primarily due to earnings mix and the significantly larger than anticipated loss in Sugar & Bioenergy that raised our tax rate by 4 percentage points.

Outlook

Beginning in 2019, the Company is changing its guidance approach. Bunge will provide directional guidance for the company instead of individual segment EBIT ranges as it has previously.

In Agribusiness, based on the current soy crush margin environment, 2019 full-year results would be expected to be lower than 2018. Actual soy crush margins over the course of the year are likely to evolve based on U.S.-China trade discussions, crop sizes and farmer commercialization. Based on the current softseed crush margin environment, results would be slightly higher than last year, driven by strong oil demand. Improvements in risk management and in how we operate should support higher results in Grains compared with last year.

In Food & Ingredients, full-year results in Edible Oils should benefit from 12 months of ownership of Loders Croklaan, as well as increased synergies from the integration of our B2B businesses. Favorable Milling operating environments in Brazil and the U.S. are likely to be partially offset by more challenging conditions in Mexico.

In Sugar & Bioenergy, based on normal weather and forward price curves for sugar and ethanol, full-year 2019 results would be expected to be about break-even. Approximately 60% of sugar production has been hedged and, weather permitting, the Company plans to crush approximately 19 mmt of cane. As in past years, results will be seasonally weighted to the second half of the year.

In Fertilizer, based on the current market environment, full-year results would be lower than last year.

The Global Competitiveness Program is expected to generate approximately $50 million of incremental year-over-year savings. The Company expects additional savings from industrial and supply chain initiatives, which are expected to offset inflation.

Additionally, the Company expects the following for 2019: A tax rate in the range of 22% to 26%; net interest expense in the range of $290 to $310 million; capital expenditures of approximately $550 million, of which approximately $115 million is related to sugarcane milling; and depreciation, depletion and amortization of approximately $650 million.

Additional Financial Information

The following table provides a summary of certain gains and charges that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, earnings per share diluted and total segment EBIT for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings Per Share Diluted Total Segment EBIT (7) Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017













Agribusiness: (1) $ (20)

$ (42)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.29)

$ (22)

$ (52)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (8)

(29)

(0.06)

(0.20)

(10)

(42)

Impairment charges (10)

(19)

(0.07)

(0.13)

(10)

(19)

Indirect tax charges (2)

—

(0.01)

—

(2)

—

Gain (loss), net on disposition of equity investments and

subsidiaries —

6

—

0.04

—

9















Edible Oil Products: (2) $ (4)

$ (18)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.13)

$ (3)

$ (22)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (1)

(9)

(0.02)

(0.06)

(1)

(13)

Indirect tax credits 5

—

0.03

—

6

—

Acquisition and integration costs (8)

(9)

(0.05)

(0.07)

(8)

(9)















Milling Products: (3) $ —

$ (3)

$ —

$ (0.02)

$ —

$ (5)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (1)

(3)

—

(0.02)

(1)

(5)

Indirect tax credits 1

—

—

—

1

—















Sugar & Bioenergy: (4) $ —

$ (4)

$ —

$ (0.03)

$ —

$ (5)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (1)

(2)

—

(0.02)

(1)

(3)

Impairment charges —

(4)

—

(0.03)

—

(4)

Indirect tax credits 3

8

0.01

0.06

3

8

Sugar restructuring charges (2)

(6)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(2)

(6)















Fertilizer: (5) $ —

$ (10)

$ —

$ (0.07)

$ —

$ (16)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs —

(9)

—

(0.06)

—

(14)

Impairment charges —

(1)

—

(0.01)

—

(2)















Interest, Income Taxes and Other Unallocated: (6) $ (59)

$ (86)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.61)

$ (12)

$ —

Loss on extinguishment of debt (10)

—

(0.06)

—

(12)

—

Interest related to indirect tax credits and charges 4

—

0.03

—

—

—

Income tax benefits (charges) (53)

(86)

(0.38)

(0.61)

—

—















Total $ (83)

$ (163)

$ (0.59)

$ (1.15)

$ (37)

$ (100)



The following table provides a summary of certain gains and charges that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, earnings per share diluted and total segment EBIT for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings Per Share Diluted Total Segment EBIT (7) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017













Agribusiness: (1) $ (58)

$ (61)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.43)

$ (64)

$ (76)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (33)

(33)

(0.23)

(0.23)

(39)

(49)

Impairment charges (10)

(34)

(0.07)

(0.24)

(10)

(36)

Indirect tax charges (2)

—

(0.01)

—

(2)

—

Gain (loss), net on disposition of equity investments

and subsidiaries (13)

6

(0.09)

0.04

(13)

9















Edible Oil Products: (2) $ (19)

$ (21)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.15)

$ (20)

$ (26)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (5)

(11)

(0.05)

(0.07)

(7)

(16)

Impairment charges —

(1)

—

(0.01)

—

(1)

Indirect tax credits 5

—

0.03

—

6

—

Acquisition and integration costs (19)

(9)

(0.13)

(0.07)

(19)

(9)















Milling Products: (3) $ (2)

$ (5)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.04)

$ (3)

$ (8)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (3)

(5)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(4)

(7)

Impairment charges —

—

—

—

—

(1)

Indirect tax credits 1

—

—

—

1

—















Sugar & Bioenergy: (4) $ (29)

$ (14)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.10)

$ (30)

$ (15)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (6)

(3)

(0.04)

(0.02)

(7)

(4)

Impairment charges —

(5)

—

(0.04)

—

(5)

Indirect tax credits 3

16

0.01

0.11

3

16

Sugar restructuring charges (10)

(22)

(0.07)

(0.15)

(10)

(22)

Loss on disposition of equity investment (16)

—

(0.11)

—

(16)

—















Fertilizer: (5) $ (2)

$ (10)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.07)

$ (3)

$ (16)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (2)

(9)

(0.01)

(0.06)

(3)

(14)

Impairment charges —

(1)

—

(0.01)

—

(2)















Interest, Income Taxes and Other Unallocated: (6) $ (53)

$ (37)

$ (0.37)

$ (0.26)

$ (24)

$ —

Loss on extinguishment of debt (19)

—

(0.13)

—

(24)

—

Interest related to indirect tax credits and charges 4

—

0.03

—

—

—

Income tax benefits (charges) (38)

(37)

(0.27)

(0.26)

—

—















Total $ (163)

$ (148)

$ (1.15)

$ (1.05)

$ (144)

$ (141)



Consolidated Earnings Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 11,543

$ 11,605

$ 45,743

$ 45,794

Cost of goods sold (11,121)

(11,143)

(43,477)

(44,029)

Gross profit 422

462

2,266

1,765

Selling, general and administrative expenses (369)

(393)

(1,423)

(1,437)

Foreign exchange gains (losses) 15

(13)

(101)

95

Other income (expense) – net 13

3

48

40

Gain (loss), net on disposition of equity interests/subsidiaries —

9

(26)

9

Equity investment impairments —

(4)

—

(17)

EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (8) (11)

(9)

(27)

(19)

Total Segment EBIT (7) 70

55

737

436

Interest income 10

9

31

38

Interest expense (74)

(72)

(339)

(263)

Income tax (expense) benefit (6) (73)

(54)

(179)

(56)

Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (8) 4

2

7

5

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (63)

(60)

257

160

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (2)

—

10

—

Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (8) (65)

(60)

267

160

Convertible preference share dividends (9)

(9)

(34)

(34)

Net income (loss) available to Bunge common shareholders $ (74)

$ (69)

$ 233

$ 126











Net income (loss) per common share diluted attributable to Bunge

common shareholders (9)







Continuing operations $ (0.51)

$ (0.48)

$ 1.57

$ 0.89

Discontinued operations (0.01)

—

0.07

—

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.52)

$ (0.48)

$ 1.64

$ 0.89

Weighted–average common shares outstanding - diluted 141

141

142

141



(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and "Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributed to noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.

Consolidated Segment Information (Unaudited)

Set forth below is a summary of certain earnings data and volumes by reportable segment.



Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (US$ in millions, except volumes) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Volumes (in thousands of metric tons):







Agribusiness 35,416

34,343

146,309

142,855

Edible Oil Products 2,423

2,050

9,024

7,731

Milling Products 1,141

1,160

4,604

4,460

Sugar & Bioenergy 1,537

2,712

6,509

9,389

Fertilizer 454

499

1,328

1,329











Net sales:







Agribusiness $ 8,114

$ 7,904

$ 32,206

$ 31,741

Edible Oil Products 2,357

2,141

9,129

8,018

Milling Products 429

406

1,691

1,575

Sugar & Bioenergy 483

1,002

2,257

4,054

Fertilizer 160

152

460

406

Total $ 11,543

$ 11,605

$ 45,743

$ 45,794

Gross profit:







Agribusiness $ 203

$ 238

$ 1,434

$ 933

Edible Oil Products 171

141

554

499

Milling Products 52

54

227

209

Sugar & Bioenergy (36)

21

(19)

99

Fertilizer 32

8

70

25

Total $ 422

$ 462

$ 2,266

$ 1,765

Selling, general and administrative expenses:







Agribusiness $ (204)

$ (222)

$ (740)

$ (805)

Edible Oil Products (107)

(103)

(412)

(361)

Milling Products (33)

(35)

(136)

(138)

Sugar & Bioenergy (21)

(27)

(112)

(114)

Fertilizer (4)

(6)

(23)

(19)

Total $ (369)

$ (393)

$ (1,423)

$ (1,437)

Foreign exchange gains (losses):







Agribusiness $ 12

$ (8)

$ (104)

$ 85

Edible Oil Products (2)

(1)

—

3

Milling Products (2)

(2)

2

(3)

Sugar & Bioenergy 7

1

7

11

Fertilizer —

(3)

(6)

(1)

Total $ 15

$ (13)

$ (101)

$ 95

Segment EBIT:







Agribusiness $ 33

$ 26

$ 645

$ 256

Edible Oil Products 53

28

122

126

Milling Products 17

15

90

63

Sugar & Bioenergy (48)

(13)

(135)

(12)

Fertilizer 27

(1)

39

3

Unallocated (6) (12)

—

(24)

—

Total Segment EBIT (7) $ 70

$ 55

$ 737

$ 436

