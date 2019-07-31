Bunge Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)

Overview

Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The second quarter benefited from timing differences and the contribution from a venture investment. Operating results in core businesses were generally in-line with our outlook. We remain committed to improving operational performance, optimizing the portfolio and strengthening financial discipline. To that end, we are pleased that subsequent to quarter-end, we reached agreement with BP on a 50/50 JV for our sugar and bioenergy business in Brazil.

We continue to strengthen our team with strategic and experienced hires, including Chief Financial Officer John Neppl and Chief Risk Officer Robert Wagner, both of whom joined Bunge during the second quarter," Mr. Heckman continued. "Together, we are focused on delivering results and enhancing shareholder value over the long term."

Financial Highlights



Quarter Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ in millions, except per share data 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ 214

$ (12)



$ 259

$ (33)













Net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations-diluted $ 1.43

$ (0.20)



$ 1.71

$ (0.39)













Net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations-diluted, adjusted (a) $ 1.52

$ 0.10



$ 1.90

$ 0.04













Total Segment EBIT (a) $ 354

$ 71



$ 505

$ 132

Certain gains & (charges) (b) (16)

(46)



(31)

(70)

Total Segment EBIT, adjusted (a) $ 370

$ 117



$ 536

$ 202

Agribusiness (c) $ 189

$ 118



$ 309

$ 170

Oilseeds $ 164

$ 140



$ 262

$ 106

Grains $ 25

$ (22)



$ 47

$ 64

Food & Ingredients (d) $ 49

$ 46



$ 117

$ 100

Sugar & Bioenergy $ (9)

$ (40)



$ (32)

$ (60)

Fertilizer $ 6

$ (7)



$ 7

$ (8)

Other (e) $ 135

$ —



$ 135

$ —



(a) Total Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Total Segment EBIT"); Total Segment EBIT, adjusted; Net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations-diluted, adjusted; Adjusted funds from operations and ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website. See Note 12 for a reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations. (b) Certain gains & (charges) included in Total Segment EBIT. See Additional Financial Information for detail. (c) See footnote 11 for a description of the Oilseeds and Grains businesses in Bunge's Agribusiness segment. (d) Includes Edible Oil Products and Milling Products segments. (e) Represents amounts attributable corporate and other items not allocated to the reportable segments.

Second Quarter Results

Agribusiness

In Oilseeds, structural soy crush margins were lower due to the combination of farmer retention of soybeans in anticipation of higher prices and increased meal availability with the return of Argentine supply. However, second quarter results benefited from approximately $70 million of timing differences in soy crush as margins decreased in many markets toward the end of the quarter. As we execute on these contracts, mainly in the third quarter, we expect these gains to reverse. Oilseed trading & distribution results were lower than last year.

In Grains, origination results improved in South America, which benefited from lower costs and more favorable logistics. This more than offset lower results in North America, which was negatively impacted by the combination of extreme weather and low export demand due to the U.S.-China trade dispute. While results in trading & distribution were not a contributor to the quarter, performance was better than last year.

Edible Oil Products

Improved results in the quarter were primarily driven by higher margins in South America due to a better supply-demand balance. In North America, stronger demand contributed to better results versus last year. Results in Europe and Asia were comparable to last year.

Milling

The decline in segment performance was mainly driven by Brazil, where results were impacted by lower volumes and margins as consumers remained price sensitive, particularly in the food service channel. Results in the U.S. and Mexico were slightly lower than last year.

Sugar & Bioenergy

Higher sugarcane milling results were primarily driven by lower costs and increased ethanol volumes and prices, partially offset by lower sugar volume and margins. In 2018 results were impacted by a $26 million loss in sugar trading & distribution, primarily due to both unwinding activity in preparation for exiting the business and a $14 million bad debt charge.

Fertilizer

Stronger results in the quarter were primarily driven by our Argentine operation, which benefited from higher volumes and prices, as well as lower costs. Results in the year ago quarter were negatively impacted by foreign exchange on imported fertilizer inventory resulting from the devaluation of the Argentine peso.

Cash Flow

Cash used by operations in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.1 billion compared to cash used of approximately $3.5 billion in the same period last year. The year-over-year variance was primarily due to a decrease in inventory. Trailing four-quarter adjusted funds from operations was approximately $1.4 billion as of the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Income Taxes

Income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $60 million.

Outlook

Outlook

Based on current market conditions, the Company's view on 2019 full-year consolidated results has not changed from its previously disclosed outlook, originally provided on February 21, 2019. This outlook excludes the impact of the $135 million net unrealized gain from Bunge Ventures' investment in Beyond Meat.

In Agribusiness, based on the current soy crush margin environment, 2019 full-year results would be expected to be lower than 2018. Actual soy crush margins over the course of the year are likely to evolve based on U.S.-China trade discussions, crop sizes and farmer commercialization. Based on the current softseed crush margin environment, results would be slightly higher than last year, driven by strong oil demand. Improvements in risk management and in how we operate should support higher results in Grains compared with last year.

In Food & Ingredients, full-year results in Edible Oils should benefit from 12 months of ownership of Loders Croklaan, as well as increased synergies from the integration of our B2B businesses. Favorable Milling operating environments in Brazil and the U.S. are likely to be partially offset by more challenging conditions in Mexico.

In Sugar & Bioenergy, based on normal weather and forward price curves for sugar and ethanol, full-year 2019 results would be expected to be about break-even. As in past years, results will be seasonally weighted to the second half.

In Fertilizer, based on the current market environment, full-year results would be lower than last year.

Additionally, the Company expects the following for 2019: A tax rate in the range of 22% to 26%; net interest expense in the range of $290 to $310 million; capital expenditures of approximately $550 million, of which approximately $115 million is related to sugarcane milling; and depreciation, depletion and amortization of approximately $650 million.

Additional Financial Information

The following tables provide a summary of certain gains and charges that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, earnings per share diluted and total segment EBIT for the quarters and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings Per Share Diluted Total Segment EBIT (7) Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018













Agribusiness: (1) $ (6)

$ (9)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.07)

$ (7)

$ (12)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (6)

(9)

(0.04)

(0.07)

(7)

(12)















Edible Oil Products: (2) $ (4)

$ (9)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.06)

$ (4)

$ (8)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (2)

(2)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(2)

(3)

Acquisition and integration costs (2)

(7)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(2)

(5)















Milling Products: (3) $ (2)

$ (1)

$ (0.02)

$ —

$ (3)

$ (1)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (1)

(1)

(0.01)

—

(1)

(1)

Impairment charges (8)

—

(0.06)

—

(11)

—

Gain on arbitration settlement 7

—

0.05

—

9

—















Sugar & Bioenergy: (4) $ (1)

$ (22)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.16)

$ (2)

$ (23)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs —

(3)

—

(0.02)

(1)

(4)

Sugar restructuring charges (1)

(3)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(1)

(3)

Loss on disposition of equity investment —

(16)

—

(0.11)

—

(16)















Fertilizer: (5) $ —

$ (1)

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ (2)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs —

(1)

—

(0.01)

—

(2)















Total $ (13)

$ (42)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.30)

$ (16)

$ (46)









(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings Per Share Diluted Total Segment EBIT (7) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018













Agribusiness: (1) $ (16)

$ (17)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.12)

$ (18)

$ (22)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (10)

(18)

(0.07)

(0.13)

(12)

(23)

Impairment charges (6)

—

(0.04)

—

(6)

—

Gain on disposition of subsidiary —

1

—

0.01

—

1















Edible Oil Products: (2) $ (6)

$ (14)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.10)

$ (7)

$ (15)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (3)

(4)

(0.02)

(0.03)

(4)

(5)

Acquisition and integration costs (3)

(10)

(0.02)

(0.07)

(3)

(10)















Milling Products: (3) $ (2)

$ (2)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ (3)

$ (3)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (1)

(2)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(1)

(3)

Impairment charges (8)

—

(0.06)

—

(11)

—

Gain on arbitration settlement 7

—

0.05

—

9

—















Sugar & Bioenergy: (4) $ (3)

$ (26)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.19)

$ (3)

$ (27)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs —

(4)

—

(0.03)

—

(5)

Sugar restructuring charges (3)

(6)

(0.02)

(0.05)

(3)

(6)

Loss on disposition of equity investment —

(16)

—

(0.11)

—

(16)















Fertilizer: (5) $ —

$ (2)

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ (3)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs —

(2)

—

(0.01)

—

(3)















Total $ (27)

$ (61)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.43)

$ (31)

$ (70)



Consolidated Earnings Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 10,096

$ 12,147

$ 20,034

$ 22,788

Cost of goods sold (9,584)

(11,605)

(19,085)

(21,862)

Gross profit 512

542

949

926

Selling, general and administrative expenses (335)

(377)

(640)

(721)

Foreign exchange gains (losses) (11)

(96)

(18)

(96)

Other income (expense) – net 187

4

218

28

EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (8) 1

(2)

(4)

(5)

Total Segment EBIT (7) 354

71

505

132

Interest income 7

6

14

14

Interest expense (88)

(94)

(163)

(164)

Income tax (expense) benefit (60)

(2)

(98)

(21)

Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (8) 1

—

1

1

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 214

(19)

259

(38)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax —

7

—

5

Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (8) 214

(12)

259

(33)

Convertible preference share dividends (9)

(9)

(17)

(17)

Net income (loss) available to Bunge common shareholders $ 205

$ (21)

$ 242

$ (50)











Net income (loss) per common share diluted attributable to

Bunge common shareholders (9)







Continuing operations $ 1.43

$ (0.20)

$ 1.71

$ (0.39)

Discontinued operations —

0.05

—

0.03

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 1.43

$ (0.15)

$ 1.71

$ (0.36)

Weighted–average common shares outstanding - diluted 150

141

142

141





(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and "Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.

Consolidated Segment Information (Unaudited)

Set forth below is a summary of certain earnings data and volumes by reportable segment.



Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (US$ in millions, except volumes) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Volumes (in thousands of metric tons):







Agribusiness 34,009

37,398

68,438

73,203

Edible Oil Products 2,328

2,261

4,637

4,269

Milling Products 1,113

1,177

2,218

2,312

Sugar & Bioenergy 828

1,570

1,644

3,017

Fertilizer 305

254

501

426











Net sales:







Agribusiness $ 7,068

$ 8,725

$ 13,987

$ 16,187

Edible Oil Products 2,206

2,325

4,445

4,474

Milling Products 430

426

856

835

Sugar & Bioenergy 284

582

569

1,145

Fertilizer 108

89

177

147

Total $ 10,096

$ 12,147

$ 20,034

$ 22,788

Gross profit:







Agribusiness $ 314

$ 354

$ 549

$ 557

Edible Oil Products 142

123

292

249

Milling Products 41

63

90

117

Sugar & Bioenergy 4

2

2

(2)

Fertilizer 11

—

16

5

Total $ 512

$ 542

$ 949

$ 926

Selling, general and administrative expenses:







Agribusiness $ (157)

$ (178)

$ (309)

$ (363)

Edible Oil Products (113)

(114)

(212)

(205)

Milling Products (34)

(33)

(67)

(72)

Sugar & Bioenergy (15)

(45)

(33)

(69)

Fertilizer (4)

(7)

(7)

(12)

Other (6) (12)

—

(12)

—

Total $ (335)

$ (377)

$ (640)

$ (721)

Foreign exchange gains (losses):







Agribusiness $ (10)

$ (93)

$ (18)

$ (93)

Edible Oil Products (3)

5

(1)

4

Milling Products 1

(2)

3

—

Sugar & Bioenergy 1

(4)

(2)

(3)

Fertilizer —

(2)

—

(4)

Total $ (11)

$ (96)

$ (18)

$ (96)

Segment EBIT:







Agribusiness $ 182

$ 106

$ 291

$ 148

Edible Oil Products 25

11

73

39

Milling Products 17

26

34

43

Sugar & Bioenergy (11)

(63)

(35)

(87)

Fertilizer 6

(9)

7

(11)

Other (6) 135

—

135

—

Total Segment EBIT (7) $ 354

$ 71

$ 505

$ 132



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30, December 31, (US$ in millions) 2019 2018 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 238

$ 389

Trade accounts receivable, net 1,711

1,637

Inventories (10) 5,875

5,871

Other current assets 3,283

3,171

Total current assets 11,107

11,068

Property, plant and equipment, net 5,238

5,201

Operating lease assets 1,027

—

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,372

1,424

Investments in affiliates 474

451

Other non-current assets 1,206

1,281

Total assets $ 20,424

$ 19,425







Liabilities and Equity



Short-term debt $ 1,885

$ 750

Current portion of long-term debt 424

419

Trade accounts payable 3,053

3,501

Current operating lease obligations 231

—

Other current liabilities 1,864

2,502

Total current liabilities 7,457

7,172

Long-term debt 4,039

4,203

Non-current operating lease obligations 750

—

Other non-current liabilities 1,228

1,248

Total liabilities 13,474

12,623

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 425

424

Total equity 6,525

6,378

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 20,424

$ 19,425



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (US$ in millions) 2019 2018 Operating Activities



Net income (loss) (8) $ 262

$ (29)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating

activities:



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on net debt 38

171

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 294

304

Deferred income tax (benefit) 3

(50)

Other, net 30

53

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:



Trade accounts receivable (106)

(245)

Inventories 5

(2,202)

Secured advances to suppliers (120)

(308)

Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities (503)

(48)

Advances on sales (169)

(80)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts (214)

262

Margin deposits 121

(217)

Marketable securities (272)

(56)

Beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables (521)

(1,074)

Other, net 69

(30)

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities (1,083)

(3,549)

Investing Activities



Payments made for capital expenditures (265)

(220)

Acquisitions of businesses (net of cash acquired) —

(968)

Proceeds from investments 213

945

Payments for investments (277)

(1,082)

Settlement of net investment hedges (39)

12

Proceeds from beneficial interest in securitized trade receivables 547

1,064

Payments for investments in affiliates (6)

—

Other, net 12

32

Cash provided by (used for) investing activities 185

(217)

Financing Activities



Net borrowings (repayments) of short-term debt 1,138

2,071

Net proceeds (repayments) of long-term debt (234)

1,496

Proceeds from the exercise of options for common shares 7

11

Dividends paid to common and preference shareholders (158)

(147)

Other, net (8)

(13)

Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 745

3,418

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 8

(32)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (145)

(380)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 393

605

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 248

$ 225



Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Bunge has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures below. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Total Segment EBIT and Total Segment EBIT, adjusted

Bunge uses total segment earnings before interest and taxes ("Total Segment EBIT") to evaluate Bunge's operating performance. Total Segment EBIT excludes EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interests and is the aggregate of each of our five reportable segments' earnings before interest and taxes. Total Segment EBIT, adjusted, is calculated by excluding certain gains and charges as described above in "Additional Financial Information" from Total Segment EBIT. Total Segment EBIT and Total Segment EBIT, adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures and are not intended to replace net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Bunge's management believes these non-GAAP measures are a useful measure of its reportable segments' operating profitability, since the measures allow for an evaluation of segment performance without regard to their financing methods or capital structure. For this reason, operating performance measures such as these non-GAAP measures are widely used by analysts and investors in Bunge's industries. These non-GAAP measures are not a measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.

Below is a reconciliation of Net income attributable to Bunge to Total Segment EBIT, adjusted: