Bunge Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Q3 GAAP EPS of $(10.57) vs. $2.39 in the prior year; $1.41 vs. $2.52 on an adjusted basis

Results included ~$1.7 billion of charges related to portfolio initiatives, primarily the formation of the joint venture for the Brazilian Sugar & Bioenergy business

Agribusiness managed challenging markets well and benefited from approximately $25 million of net mark-to-market gains, which included $95 million of new gains on forward soy crush margin contraction

Food & Ingredients performed well, driven by strength in Edible Oils

Progress continues on streamlining global business structure

Overview

Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We navigated uncertain and deteriorating market conditions well. While we expect headwinds to continue, we are making progress on our key priorities. We have improved our operational execution, as well as our discipline around risk management. Our decision to combine our global and North American headquarters in St. Louis is an important step in the work underway to streamline our global business structure. We will continue to focus on the business drivers within our control as we execute our mission of delivering results and driving increased returns to shareholders."

Financial Highlights



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, US$ in millions, except per share data 2019 2018

2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge $ (1,488)

$ 365



$ (1,229)

$ 332













Net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations-diluted $ (10.57)

$ 2.39



$ (8.87)

$ 2.08













Net income (loss) per common share from continuing

operations-diluted, adjusted (a) $ 1.41

$ 2.52



$ 3.32

$ 2.64













Total Segment EBIT (a) $ (1,440)

$ 535



$ (935)

$ 667

Certain (gains) & charges (b) 1,744

38



1,775

108

Total Segment EBIT, adjusted (a) $ 304

$ 573



$ 840

$ 775

Agribusiness (c) $ 153

$ 485



$ 462

$ 655

Oilseeds $ 107

$ 367



$ 369

$ 473

Grains $ 46

$ 118



$ 93

$ 182

Food & Ingredients (d) $ 86

$ 62



$ 203

$ 162

Sugar & Bioenergy $ 53

$ 3



$ 21

$ (57)

Fertilizer $ 22

$ 23



$ 29

$ 15

Other (e) $ (10)

$ —



$ 125

$ —





(a) Total Segment earnings before interest and tax ("Total Segment EBIT"); Total Segment EBIT, adjusted; Net income (loss) per common share from continuing operations-diluted, adjusted; Adjusted funds from operations and ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables attached to this press release and the accompanying slide presentation posted on Bunge's website. See Note 13 for a reconciliation of Cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Adjusted funds from operations. (b) Certain gains & (charges) included in Total Segment EBIT. See Additional Financial Information for detail. (c) See footnote 12 for a description of the Oilseeds and Grains businesses in Bunge's Agribusiness segment. (d) Includes Edible Oil Products and Milling Products segments. (e) Represents amounts attributable to corporate and other items not allocated to the reportable segments.

Third Quarter Results

Agribusiness

In Oilseeds, soy crush margins were lower globally driven by the combination of farmer retention of soybeans in anticipation of higher prices and soft export demand for soymeal. Results were negatively impacted by approximately $70 million of mark-to-market reversals on soy crushing contracts, which favorably impacted Q2. However, a decrease in forward soy crush margins during the third quarter resulted in new mark-to-market gains of approximately $95 million, benefiting our results. As we execute on these contracts, mainly in the fourth quarter, we expect these gains to reverse. Softseed processing results were higher than last year, as were results in trading & distribution.

In Grains, origination results were lower in North and South America primarily due to soft export demand, farmer retention related to the U.S.-China trade dispute and the delayed harvest in the U.S. Results in ocean freight and trading & distribution were lower than last year.

Edible Oil Products

Improved performance was largely driven by higher results in North America and Brazil, which benefited from better supply-demand balance of soy oil, as well as improved execution. Bunge Loders Croklaan also contributed to the increased results.

Milling

The decline in segment performance was primarily driven by lower margins in the U.S. and lower volumes and margins in Mexico. Results in Brazil were comparable to last year.

Sugar & Bioenergy

Higher sugarcane milling results were primarily driven by $32 million of lower depreciation due to the Brazilian sugarcane milling business being classified as held for sale, increased cane crush volumes and higher ethanol prices.

Fertilizer

Slightly lower results were in line with the prior year.

Cash Flow

Cash used by operations in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $1.3 billion compared to cash used of approximately $3.3 billion in the same period last year. The year-over-year variance was primarily due to a smaller inventory build this year. Trailing four-quarter adjusted funds from operations was approximately $1.0 billion as of the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Income Taxes

Income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $70 million, which included notable tax benefits of $30 million. The prior year included a $15 million notable tax benefit.

Outlook

Based on the current agribusiness environment, which has become more challenging, the Company now expects a decline in earnings versus 2018. This outlook excludes notable items, the favorable impact of Bunge Ventures' investment in Beyond Meat and higher results in Sugar & Bioenergy.

Additionally, the Company expects the following for 2019: A tax rate in the range of 20% to 24% excluding notable items; net interest expense in the range of $290 to $300 million; capital expenditures in the range of $520 to $540 million, of which approximately $115 million is related to sugarcane milling; and depreciation, depletion and amortization of approximately $550 million.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com,NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in New York and has 31,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 360 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain silos, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains both historical and forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect our current expectations and projections about our future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. We have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words including "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "continue" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The following important factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements: the outcome and effects of the Board's strategic review; our ability to attract and retain executive management and key personnel; industry conditions, including fluctuations in supply, demand and prices for agricultural commodities and other raw materials and products used in our business; fluctuations in energy and freight costs and competitive developments in our industries; the effects of weather conditions and the outbreak of crop and animal disease on our business; global and regional agricultural, economic, financial and commodities market, political, social and health conditions; the outcome of pending regulatory and legal proceedings; our ability to complete, integrate and benefit from acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and strategic alliances; our ability to achieve the efficiencies, savings and other benefits anticipated from our cost reduction, margin improvement and other business optimization initiatives; changes in government policies, laws and regulations affecting our business, including agricultural and trade policies, tax regulations and biofuels legislation; and other factors affecting our business generally. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and except as otherwise required by federal securities law, we do not have any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Additional Financial Information

The following tables provide a summary of certain gains and charges that may be of interest to investors, including a description of these items and their effect on net income (loss) attributable to Bunge, earnings per share diluted and total segment EBIT for the quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings Per Share Diluted Total Segment EBIT (7) Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018













Agribusiness: (1) $ (99)

$ (20)

$ (0.66)

$ (0.14)

$ (109)

$ (21)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (4)

(6)

(0.03)

(0.04)

(6)

(7)

Impairment charges (84)

—

(0.56)

—

(92)

—

Expired indemnification asset (11)

—

(0.07)

—

(11)

—

Loss on disposition of equity investment —

(14)

—

(0.10)

—

(14)















Edible Oil Products: (2) $ (18)

$ (1)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.01)

$ (19)

$ (2)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (2)

—

(0.01)

—

(2)

(1)

Impairment charges (16)

—

(0.11)

—

(17)

—

Acquisition and integration costs —

(1)

—

(0.01)

—

(1)















Milling Products: (3) $ (6)

$ —

$ (0.03)

$ —

$ (8)

$ —

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (1)

—

—

—

(2)

—

Impairment charges (5)

—

(0.03)

—

(6)

—















Sugar & Bioenergy: (4) $ (1,607)

$ (3)

$ (10.69)

$ (0.02)

$ (1,607)

$ (3)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (1)

(1)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(1)

(1)

Impairment charges (2)

—

(0.01)

—

(2)

—

Charges related to assets classified as held for sale (1,603)

—

(10.66)

—

(1,603)

—

Sugar restructuring charges (1)

(2)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(1)

(2)















Fertilizer: (5) $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1)

$ —

Impairment charges —

—

—

—

(1)

—















Income Taxes and Other: (6) $ 30

$ 6

$ 0.20

$ 0.04

$ —

$ (12)

Income tax benefits 30

15

0.20

0.11

—

—

Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(9)

—

(0.07)

—

(12)















Total $ (1,700)

$ (18)

$ (11.30)

$ (0.13)

$ (1,744)

$ (38)



(US$ in millions, except per share data) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Bunge Earnings Per Share Diluted Total Segment EBIT (7) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018













Agribusiness: (1) $ (115)

$ (37)

$ (0.77)

$ (0.26)

$ (127)

$ (43)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (14)

(24)

(0.10)

(0.17)

(18)

(30)

Impairment charges (90)

—

(0.60)

—

(98)

—

Expired indemnification asset (11)

—

(0.07)

—

(11)

—

Gain (loss), net on disposition of equity investment and

subsidiary —

(13)

—

(0.09)

—

(13)















Edible Oil Products: (2) $ (24)

$ (15)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.11)

$ (26)

$ (17)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (5)

(4)

(0.03)

(0.03)

(6)

(6)

Impairment charges (16)

—

(0.11)

—

(17)

—

Acquisition and integration costs (3)

(11)

(0.02)

(0.08)

(3)

(11)















Milling Products: (3) $ (8)

$ (2)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.01)

$ (11)

$ (3)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (2)

(2)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(3)

(3)

Impairment charges (13)

—

(0.09)

—

(17)

—

Gain on arbitration settlement 7

—

0.05

—

9

—















Sugar & Bioenergy: (4) $ (1,610)

$ (29)

$ (10.72)

$ (0.21)

$ (1,610)

$ (30)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs (1)

(5)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(1)

(6)

Impairment charges (2)

—

(0.01)

—

(2)

—

Charges related to assets classified as held for sale (1,603)

—

(10.67)

—

(1,603)

—

Sugar restructuring charges (4)

(8)

(0.03)

(0.06)

(4)

(8)

Loss on disposition of equity investment —

(16)

—

(0.11)

—

(16)















Fertilizer: (5) $ —

$ (2)

$ —

$ (0.01)

$ (1)

$ (3)

Severance, employee benefit, and other costs —

(2)

—

(0.01)

—

(3)

Impairment charges —

—

—

—

(1)

—















Income Taxes and Other: (6) $ 30

$ 6

$ 0.20

$ 0.04

$ —

$ (12)

Income tax benefits 30

15

0.20

0.11

—

—

Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(9)

—

(0.07)

—

(12)















Total $ (1,727)

$ (79)

$ (11.50)

$ (0.56)

$ (1,775)

$ (108)



Consolidated Earnings Data(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (US$ in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 10,323

$ 11,412

$ 30,357

$ 34,200

Cost of goods sold (11,301)

(10,494)

(30,386)

(32,356)

Gross profit (978)

918

(29)

1,844

Selling, general and administrative expenses (329)

(333)

(969)

(1,054)

Foreign exchange gains (losses) (129)

(20)

(147)

(116)

Other income (expense) – net 4

(19)

222

9

EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (9) (8)

(11)

(12)

(16)

Total Segment EBIT (8) (1,440)

535

(935)

667

Interest income 8

7

22

21

Interest expense (86)

(101)

(249)

(265)

Income tax (expense) benefit 28

(85)

(70)

(106)

Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax (a) (9) 2

2

3

3

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (1,488)

358

(1,229)

320

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax —

7

—

12

Net income (loss) attributable to Bunge (9) (1,488)

365

(1,229)

332

Convertible preference share dividends (8)

(8)

(25)

(25)

Net income (loss) available to Bunge common shareholders $ (1,496)

$ 357

$ (1,254)

$ 307











Net income (loss) per common share diluted attributable to

Bunge common shareholders (10)







Continuing operations $ (10.57)

$ 2.39

$ (8.87)

$ 2.08

Discontinued operations —

0.05

—

0.08

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (10.57)

$ 2.44

$ (8.87)

$ 2.16

Weighted–average common shares outstanding - diluted 142

150

141

142



(a) The line items "EBIT attributable to noncontrolling interest" and "Noncontrolling interest share of interest and tax" when combined, represent consolidated Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests on a U.S. GAAP basis of presentation.

Consolidated Segment Information(Unaudited)

Set forth below is a summary of certain earnings data and volumes by reportable segment.



Quarter Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (US$ in millions, except volumes) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Volumes (in thousands of metric tons):







Agribusiness 36,554

37,690

104,992

110,893

Edible Oil Products 2,462

2,332

7,099

6,601

Milling Products 1,131

1,151

3,349

3,463

Sugar & Bioenergy 1,083

1,955

2,727

4,972

Fertilizer 512

448

1,013

874











Net sales:







Agribusiness $ 7,008

$ 7,905

$ 20,995

$ 24,092

Edible Oil Products 2,319

2,298

6,764

6,772

Milling Products 437

427

1,293

1,262

Sugar & Bioenergy 381

629

950

1,774

Fertilizer 178

153

355

300

Total $ 10,323

$ 11,412

$ 30,357

$ 34,200

Gross profit:







Agribusiness $ 249

$ 674

$ 798

$ 1,231

Edible Oil Products 160

134

452

383

Milling Products 40

58

130

175

Sugar & Bioenergy (1,455)

19

(1,453)

17

Fertilizer 28

33

44

38

Total $ (978)

$ 918

$ (29)

$ 1,844

Selling, general and administrative expenses:







Agribusiness $ (168)

$ (173)

$ (477)

$ (536)

Edible Oil Products (106)

(100)

(318)

(305)

Milling Products (32)

(31)

(99)

(103)

Sugar & Bioenergy (19)

(22)

(52)

(91)

Fertilizer (5)

(7)

(12)

(19)

Other (7) 1

—

(11)

—

Total $ (329)

$ (333)

$ (969)

$ (1,054)

Foreign exchange gains (losses):







Agribusiness $ (56)

$ (23)

$ (74)

$ (116)

Edible Oil Products 5

(2)

4

2

Milling Products —

4

3

4

Sugar & Bioenergy (78)

3

(80)

—

Fertilizer —

(2)

—

(6)

Total $ (129)

$ (20)

$ (147)

$ (116)

Segment EBIT:







Agribusiness $ 44

$ 464

$ 335

$ 612

Edible Oil Products 52

30

125

69

Milling Products 7

30

41

73

Sugar & Bioenergy (1,554)

—

(1,589)

(87)

Fertilizer 21

23

28

12

Other (7) (10)

(12)

125

(12)

Total Segment EBIT (8) $ (1,440)

$ 535

$ (935)

$ 667



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30, December 31, (US$ in millions) 2019 2018 Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 291

$ 389

Trade accounts receivable, net 1,834

1,637

Inventories (11) 5,466

5,871

Assets held for sale 76

—

Other current assets 3,159

3,171

Total current assets 10,826

11,068

Property, plant and equipment, net 4,126

5,201

Operating lease assets 746

—

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,307

1,424

Investments in affiliates 472

451

Other non-current assets 1,157

1,281

Total assets $ 18,634

$ 19,425







Liabilities and Equity



Short-term debt $ 1,825

$ 750

Current portion of long-term debt 65

419

Trade accounts payable 3,046

3,501

Current operating lease obligations 191

—

Liabilities held for sale 460

—

Other current liabilities 1,782

2,502

Total current liabilities 7,369

7,172

Long-term debt 4,581

4,203

Non-current operating lease obligations 520

—

Other non-current liabilities 1,102

1,248

Total liabilities 13,572

12,623

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 413

424

Total equity (15) 4,649

6,378

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 18,634

$ 19,425

