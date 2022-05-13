Bunker Fuel Market Size to Grow by USD 26.74 Million | 41% of the market growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

Key vendors insights

The bunker fuel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global bunker fuel market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period due to the growing maritime industry.

Some of the key market vendors are:

AP Moller Maersk AS

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

Eni Spa

Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte. Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Glencore Plc

Global Energy International Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Marquard and Bahls AG

Neste Corp.

Phillips 66

PJSC Gazprom Neft

PJSC LUKOIL

Rosneft Oil Co.

SENTEK Marine Pte. Ltd.

Shell plc

SK B and T Pte. Ltd.

TotalEnergies SE

Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Product News and Vendor insights

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. : The company offers bunker fuel products such as very low Sulphur oil under Marine oil. Under the downstream petroleum segment, the company focuses on the refining and marketing of petroleum products.

: The company offers bunker fuel products such as very low Sulphur oil under Marine oil. Under the downstream petroleum segment, the company focuses on the refining and marketing of petroleum products. BP Plc : The company offers bunker fuel services such as Marine fuels.

: The company offers bunker fuel services such as Marine fuels. Chevron Corp.: The company offers bunker fuel products under the Marine such as HDAX 9700.

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio categorizes the global bunker fuel market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the bunker fuel market during the forecast period.

Bunker fuel market trend

Development of scrubber technology

Shipping companies are increasingly adopting exhaust gas cleaning technologies, such as marine scrubbers to comply with the stringent emission norms. Marine scrubber systems remove most of the sulfur oxides and particulate matter from the exhaust gases released by vessels by spraying them with seawater or seawater mixed with caustic soda. The increasing installation of marine scrubbers, which is one of the critical bunker fuel market trends, will allow the use of high-sulfur bunker fuel and consequently, drive the growth of the market throughout the next five years.

Revenue-generating Regional Highlights

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for bunker fuel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions. The increasing demand for energy and growth in seaborne trade in the region will facilitate the bunker fuel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Bunker fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 26.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.99 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Eni Spa, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Glencore Plc, Global Energy International Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Marquard and Bahls AG, Neste Corp., Phillips 66, PJSC Gazprom Neft, PJSC LUKOIL, Rosneft Oil Co., SENTEK Marine Pte. Ltd., Shell plc, SK B and T Pte. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, and Toyota Tsusho Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

