Bunker Labs Releases Its Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Veteran-Owned and Military Spouse-Owned Small Businesses

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Shop Small Business Saturday, Bunker Labs has released its first-ever Gift Guide featuring small businesses owned by military veterans and military spouses.

Last year, Americans spent nearly $20 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday according to the Small Business Association . This year, online sales have soared during the pandemic, and 67% of consumers say they will buy more or all of their gifts online. The Bunker Labs Holiday Gift Guide offers a convenient way for shoppers to discover and support military-connected small businesses across a range of categories, including food, beverage, home, and apparel.

"This year has been uniquely challenging for small business owners, and we are proud to feature the leadership, grit and tenacity of these entrepreneurs who are working harder than ever to survive and thrive," said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan.

Featured vendors include:

Altogether, the guide features over 20 veteran-owned and military spouse-owned businesses.

Learn more about all the veteran owned small businesses featured in the Bunker Labs Holiday Gift Guide here: www.bunkerlabs.org/marketplace .

Small Business Saturday occurs the day after Black Friday on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping the military-connected community start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur and small business owner in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

Bunker Labs

