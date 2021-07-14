Bunker Oil Market witnesses emergence of BP Plc and Chevron Corp. as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

The bunker oil market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Bunker Oil Market

BP Plc

BP Plc offers industrial fuel namely BP 80 fuel oil, BP fuel oil F60, BP 180 fuel oil, and underground mining fuel.

Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corp. offers methanol as bunker fuel and other marine lubricants which have lower sulfur and lower emissions.

China National Petroleum Corp.

China National Petroleum Corp. offers bunker fuel.

Bunker Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bunker oil market is segmented as below:

Product

Residual Fuel



Distillate Fuel

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The bunker oil market is driven by the increasing naval expenditure In addition, the increase in global seaborne trade is expected to trigger the bunker oil market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period.

Plan and strengthen your business and marketing strategies:

