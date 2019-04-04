Bunnies in the Bottoms Brings Sweet Surprises to the West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Families and friends of all ages can get a jump on Easter festivities at the free "Bunnies in the Bottoms" event in the West Bottoms' First Friday weekend, April 5-7. The Easter Bunny will be hopping around area stores passing out treats, special savings coupons, and posing for photos.

Shopping in the West Bottoms spans thirteen blocks with vintage and antique treasures, plus fashion, cafés, and creative outlets. Over 20,000 shoppers are expected in this district seeking its unique finds - many with a story from its past history or from the experience finding it. The West Bottoms area has many of Kansas City's oldest buildings, from its original historic stockyard origins, with many large brick warehouses built in the 1800's. The granite stone streets create a quaint setting to hunt for favorite things and enjoy the Food Truck Wine and Dine options.

First Fridays in the West Bottoms includes the Festival of the Full Moon, with fun themes each month. The "Bunnies in the Bottoms" themed event is complete with recognition of April's Moon – a Pink Moon in its specialty drink "The Cottontail" - a pink lemonade mixed with cotton candy vodka. "We are thrilled for this Festival of the Full Moon weekend where the hunt for treasures and the photo bunnies are going to have the Bottoms hopping," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms spokesperson for the district.

Festival of the Full Moon will have a new theme each month. Upcoming events include: May's "Bloomis in the Bottoms," June's "Brides in the Bottoms," July's "Boom in the Bottoms," August's "Barking in the Bottoms," September's "Booze in the Bottoms," October's "Boo in the Bottoms," November's "Blessings in the Bottoms," and December's "Balls in the Bottoms". Each will have music, entertainment, food specialties, and cocktails that fit the theme.

The West Bottoms Historic 12th St. Bridge Entertainment District, located in Kansas City has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 25 stores and restaurants. This original Kansas City stockyard district has historical large, multi-story buildings with vast spaces re-purposed to earn the title of the largest, year-round, indoor vintage and entertainment district. The District is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors and consumers seeking stylish décor, gifts, fashion and creative outlets. There is always entertainment options, from Festival of the Full Moon events on first Friday weekends and Full Moon Escape Rooms to music and events. westbottoms.com

