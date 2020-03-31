Bunnyshell, a European Startup Who Raised $1 Million, Wants to Migrate Companies Affected by COVID-19 to Cloud for Free

BUCHAREST, Romania, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bunnyshell wants to change the world by making the cloud accessible. Installing and launching servers, monitoring and scaling them, as well as security in the cloud, you can all solve them in minutes. The automation developed by Bunnyshell democratize access to cloud infrastructure – these are some of the arguments that made us invest in the Bunnyshell team," says Dan Călugareanu, Partner of Early Game Ventures, startup.ro reported.

Bunnyshell

Founded in March 2018, Bunnyshell is a SaaS (software as a service) platform to simplify the usage of a cloud platform, from the very beginning – the coding; to the last operation – production. Or put it more simply, Bunnyshell will put your cloud on auto-pilot to maximize applications performance, speed and uptime.

"When it comes to installing applications on cloud infrastructure, things get complicated. It requires a system administrator to choose the best solution or architecture to make the settings and installations. This is where Bunnyshell comes in, so that, with just two to three clicks, anyone can install and launch cloud applications," says Alin Dobra, CEO of Bunnyshell.

For all the SME that have been economically affected by the virus and for the Medical, NGOs and Educational companies that are active in finding a solution to the COVID-19 virus bunnyshell aid their recovery and evolution with free cloud migration. Read here for more details: https://www.bunnyshell.com/en-covid-19

