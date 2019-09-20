Bureau of Educational Research Celebrates 100 Years of Research and Transformation
The Bureau of Educational Research at the University of Illinois continues to evolve to address current issues and challenges in education today
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perhaps the most critical element to an organization being around for 100 years is its ability to transform itself — to remain relevant. The Bureau of Educational Research (BER) in the College of Education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has done just that and will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sept. 27, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 22 Education Building, located at 1310 S. Sixth St. in Champaign.
"The bureau has had a big influence locally and at the state and international levels on research and findings around education," says Gabrielle Allen, leader of the bureau and associate dean for research and research education in the College of Education. "The story of the bureau is the story of transformation, of responding to current needs."
Those needs, as played out over the last century, Allen says, began with a focus on workforce development as the United States expanded schooling to prepare its people for the new office and factory jobs of the early 20th century. This ranged from curriculum evaluation to fiscal management to academic structures to outlining a master plan for the community college system to creating and supporting many strong educational research centers. In recent decades, the bureau has continued to support those key initiatives, including the Center for the Study of Reading, and also played a critical role in helping faculty-initiated research to identify funding sources and put together competitive packages to gain funding for their research.
The bureau has led many key interdisciplinary initiatives, including TIER-ED (Technology Innovation in Educational Research and Design) which develops cutting-edge applications of new technologies to address critical issues in education and learning across the lifespan, and is now engaged in helping to develop and establish Janus as a statewide participant recruitment network used in the study of human development and wellbeing across the lifespan, and to ensure that Education takes a leadership role in the activities of the new Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) and Illinois Innovation Network (IIN).
The daylong celebration includes a welcome address from Dean James D. Anderson, two panel discussions (one that celebrates the 100 years of research that has taken place, the other that looks to future research), and a showcase with principal investigators of current College research.
