Bureau Veritas Announces Appointment of Lou DeLoreto as Vice President of Safety and Sustainability in North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced the appointment of Lou DeLoreto, effective immediately. DeLoreto is responsible for driving the safety and sustainability efforts of Bureau Veritas for 7,000 employees, in 130 locations across North America.

As part of Bureau Veritas' commitment to shaping a world of trust, DeLoreto will play a critical role to support the safety and sustainability efforts of Bureau Veritas in North America, with responsibilities of shaping internal policies, organizational goals and objectives to assure Bureau Veritas meets the highest safety standards, social responsibility practices, and environmental policies.

"For us at Bureau Veritas, safety is paramount and the top priority for our company as we serve our clients, and communities. As a global authority in safety and sustainability, our clients rely on our high safety standards and the accuracy and integrity of our inspection, testing, and certification services," said Natalia Shuman, EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas, North America. "We look forward to having Lou join our team, and step into the Vice President, Safety and Sustainability role to support our unparalleled commitment to ensure a culture of safety and sustainability at every level of our organization."

"I am excited about my new role as the safety and sustainability leader and look forward to supporting Bureau Veritas' mission of shaping a world of trust," said Lou DeLoreto, Vice President, Safety & Sustainability, Bureau Veritas, North America. "At Bureau Veritas, we take ownership and stand by our work for what we deliver––and safety and sustainability are two core values that I'm honored to lead, , and take responsibility for progressing the future––from the inside out."

With 24 years of safety leadership experience, DeLoreto is an expert in high risk operations, construction, field service, supply chain and production environments. Prior to his role with Bureau Veritas as Vice President, Safety & Sustainability, DeLoreto served as head of global health and safety for Schindler, a Swiss multinational company which produces escalators, moving walkways, and elevators worldwide as well as a variety of executive leadership roles within United/Raytheon Technologies.

DeLoreto holds a B.A. in risk management, loss management and business management from Keene State New Hampshire College, and attended the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Leadership.

Safety and Sustainability at Bureau Veritas

Safety and sustainability are core values at Bureau Veritas and together support the company's mission to shape a world of trust. These values are grounded in a set of beliefs, principles and guidelines for Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) at Bureau Veritas. Bureau Veritas is committed to actions that will continuously improve and promote employee health, safety and environmental protection.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit https://group.bureauveritas.com.

