Bureau Veritas Announces Partnership Agreement with Infrastructure Preservation Corporation that Introduces Revolutionary Robotics Technology for the Inspection of Aging Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas a world-leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, announced it has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement in North America with Infrastructure Preservation Corporation (IPC), a complex bridge and infrastructure inspection, non-destructive testing, and robotics engineering company. Through this partnership, Bureau Veritas will deliver innovative robotics and technology inspection solutions, in the US and Canada, that integrate into the company's global buildings and infrastructure portfolio.

An industry first, Bureau Veritas inspectors will utilize the power of the robotics technology developed by IPC to determine the condition and deterioration of bridges, roadways and infrastructure, to better protect public safety, reduce costs, better budget for maintenance and repairs, as well as prolong a structure's life expectancy through early detection and repair. Delivering the inspection capabilities through the use of robotics allows the inspections to be completed without lane closures, without exposing workers to dangerous conditions, with a much higher efficiency and at a reduced cost.

"Bureau Veritas' testing and inspection services have been enhanced by the addition of IPC's innovative robotics technologies by offering a broader, more robust portfolio of solutions that help customers better monitor the progression of deterioration, and proactively address areas of concern," said Jorge Hercules, Vice President, Transport and Infrastructure- Bureau Veritas North America. "We are excited to push the boundaries of innovation as we deliver the most advanced TIC solutions to our Buildings and Infrastructure clients worldwide."

The full suite of robotics and technology tools developed by IPC will be leveraged by Bureau Veritas inspectors for the following services:

BridgeScan®: Bridge deck and roadway condition assessment service, utilizing innovative Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) technologies and robotics to locate and quantify concrete or asphalt deterioration, delamination and debonding, cover thickness, rebar patterns and sizing, location and monitoring of deterioration progression and more.

Bridge deck and roadway condition assessment service, utilizing innovative Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) technologies and robotics to locate and quantify concrete or asphalt deterioration, delamination and debonding, cover thickness, rebar patterns and sizing, location and monitoring of deterioration progression and more. CableScan®: Robotic cable stay bridge inspections that couples electromagnetic testing technology with high definition video inspection capabilities to detect corrosion, broken wires, and loss of section in the cable and physical damage to the cable sheathing.

Robotic cable stay bridge inspections that couples electromagnetic testing technology with high definition video inspection capabilities to detect corrosion, broken wires, and loss of section in the cable and physical damage to the cable sheathing. PoleScan®: Robotic High Mass Light Pole Inspections that takes high definition videos of High Mast Light poles and their components, allowing inspectors to remotely see imperfections in the weld seams, coating, and luminaries.

Robotic High Mass Light Pole Inspections that takes high definition videos of High Mast Light poles and their components, allowing inspectors to remotely see imperfections in the weld seams, coating, and luminaries. PoleScan ®-R: Robotic High Mast Light Pole repair bot that climbs the High Mast Light Pole sands rust areas and paint coats over them without lane closures or man-lifts.

Robotic High Mast Light Pole repair bot that climbs the High Mast Light Pole sands rust areas and paint coats over them without lane closures or man-lifts. RopeScan®: Robotic Wire rope inspections that utilize robotics and magnetic flux leakage to identify section loss or broken wires along with video to locate surface damages. Utilizing RopeScan® will minimize lane closures and the use of bucket trucks. Uses include bridge cables, crane cables, flare stack guy wires, mining cables and more.

Robotic Wire rope inspections that utilize robotics and magnetic flux leakage to identify section loss or broken wires along with video to locate surface damages. Utilizing RopeScan® will minimize lane closures and the use of bucket trucks. Uses include bridge cables, crane cables, flare stack guy wires, mining cables and more. RopeScan®-L: A Robotic tractor that remotely climbs and lubricates wire ropes.

A Robotic tractor that remotely climbs and lubricates wire ropes. TendonScan®: Post tension tendon inspection and reporting services that utilizes electromagnetic technologies to examine the cross section of tendons to locate and measure the loss of metallic area, broken strands and corrosion.

Post tension tendon inspection and reporting services that utilizes electromagnetic technologies to examine the cross section of tendons to locate and measure the loss of metallic area, broken strands and corrosion. CrackScan®: Concrete and bridge crack inspection system that allows for 2D and 3D mapping and digital monitoring of the length, width, and position of cracks on concrete structures.

Concrete and bridge crack inspection system that allows for 2D and 3D mapping and digital monitoring of the length, width, and position of cracks on concrete structures. ColumnScan®: Robotic column inspection service that replaces dangerous manual inspections, and avoids placing personnel in a confined space while providing more quantitative data to the owner for any column or shaft inspection.

"This exclusive partnership gives IPC the opportunity to disrupt manual & subjective inspection methods currently in use with quantitative data that can help asset owners better allocate budgets to manage maintenance and repairs. Utilizing robotic technology is safer for both inspectors and the traveling public and has a lower cost for the asset owners and taxpayers alike," said Doug Thaler, President, IPC."

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 77,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit www.bvna.com.

About Infrastructure Preservation Corporation

Infrastructure Preservation Corporation (IPC) is a bridge inspection, nondestructive testing (NDT) and robotic engineering company. IPC utilizes advanced nondestructive testing and robotic technology to produce condition assessment reports that determine the condition and deterioration of today's infrastructure. For more information visit www.infrastructurepc.com.

