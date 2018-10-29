Bureau Veritas Becomes the 1st OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratory in Asia

The award was officially presented to Bureau Veritas Korea in February 2019, signifying Bureau Veritas' achievement in becoming an OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratory (OATL) and also the 1 st OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratory in Asia . The award recognizes Bureau Veritas' technical capability of testing Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) based onboard units (OBU).

With this latest 1st OmniAir OATL in Asia award, Bureau Veritas continues to be a leader in the Connected Car testing and certification space with proven vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities, including:

OmniAir Authorized Test Lab for connected vehicles (in USA) since 2017; the testing partner for the 1 st OmniAir certified On Board Unit (OBU) for Commsignia in 2018;

"OmniAir is pleased that Bureau Veritas, a recognized global leader in wireless device testing, has joined our network of OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratories," said Jason Conley, Executive Director of OmniAir Consortium®. "Our newest OATL was authorized within three months of signing an MOU with ITS Korea to advance vehicle-to-everything (V2X) testing and certification."

OmniAir's certification program provides third-party accredited laboratory testing and validation of DSRC-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) devices to verify that device manufacturers, suppliers, and automotive OEMs entering the V2X market develop products that conform to industry protocol standards and specifications, to bring about trusted device communications.

About OmniAir

OmniAir Consortium® is the leading industry association promoting interoperability and certification in ITS, tolling, and connected vehicles. OmniAir's membership includes public agencies, private companies, research institutions and independent test laboratories. Learn more about OmniAir at www.omniair.org.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit https://group.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer & technology product markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products. Website: https://group.bureauveritas.com/markets-services/consumer-products-retail

