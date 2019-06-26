Bureau Veritas Helps Secure Connected Products

HONG KONG, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber-attacks are becoming more aggressive and complex. This is not only limited to big business attacks, it is a growing concern within the Industrial IoT as well as within the Consumer IoT markets. The numbers of connected devices also continues to grow with estimates of around 50 billion connected things by 2020.

Aligned to this growing trend of ubiquitous connectivity leading to increased safety and security risks, governments around the world are implementing regulations to enhance the cyber resilience of its Member States. The EU Cybersecurity Act was published on 7 June, 2019 to address existing certification fragmentation in the certification landscape to reduce costs and administrative burdens for companies and strengthen the digital single market.

Bureau Veritas is also a member of Eurosmart, known as the voice of the digital security industry, who has developed a Certification Scheme for IoT devices based on the EU Cybersecurity Act. Additionally, standards bodies around the world and many organizations such as IoT Security Foundation (IoTSF), GSMA, continue to issue best practice guidance and standards including the recently published ETSI, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, cybersecurity standard for consumer Internet of Things launched in February 2019 (ETSI TS 103 645).

With this increasing pace in adoption of connected devices, continued rise in frequency and targets of cyber-attacks and the various impending cybersecurity regulations and guidelines published around the world, Bureau Veritas continues to evolve its Product Cybersecurity Test Solution. Applicable to wireless enabled products integrating three of the major wireless technologies impacting smart automation and consumer IoT products, Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi® and Zigbee; wireless device buyers and manufacturers can now assess their products against all known vulnerabilities.

Literally in a matter of days, and at low cost compared to many of the established incumbent schemes, a wireless device can be assessed for its resilience against all known cyber-attacks providing confidence to the end user and the company that due diligence has been carried out.

Part of Bureau Veritas' service is also the provision of technical support services including training and workshops on cybersecurity. This helps Bureau Veritas' clients prepare for the requirements of the various cybersecurity regulations and standards, but also how to implement best practice approaches in the assessment of the resilience of their products.

Everyday vulnerabilities in IoT are being exploited with malicious intent – yet the vast majority of them can be prevented simply and cost-effectively through Bureau Veritas services. On top of this innovative Cybersecurity Service, Bureau Veritas has labs worldwide who are accredited in performing security testing and certification solutions including its TAF accredited lab in Taiwan and CTIA accredited lab in USA. Bureau Veritas ICTK in Korea also provides a full range of payment transaction security solutions against NFC, EMVCo and Visa/Discover requirements.

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: https://group.bureauveritas.com/markets-services/consumer-products-retail

