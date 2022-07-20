Burgeoning Demand for Dental Aesthetics to Boost Clear Aligners Market at 32.4% CAGR

Clear Aligners Market to Reach US$ 68 Bn with Sales to Grow by 16.3x by 2032

The clear aligners market report published by Fact.MR provides exhaustive analysis on the key factors to help shape the future growth prospects. This study also provides comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies and segments including age and end use.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clear aligners market was valued at around US$ 3.2 Bn in 2021. Overall sales of clear aligners in the market are projected to reach US$ 68 Bn by 2032, registering 32.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Clear aligners are used for correcting misaligned or crooked teeth. This is increasing the demand for customized and transparent orthodontic devices, spurring the sales in the clear aligners market.

Besides this, prevalence of dental problems such as tooth decay due to the changing lifestyle across China, India, and the U.S is increasing. This is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth in the market.

Surging requirement for an alternative to metal braces is likely to bolster the growth in the market. In addition to this, rising favorable reimbursement policies in the dentistry, along with government expenditure in the healthcare is likely to augment the sales in the coming years.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7182

Moreover, the virtual digital models, computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and thermoformed plastic materials are being used in the development of clear aligners. Such advancements in manufacturing practices of clear aligners will further drive the market.

Key Takeaways:

In terms of age, adults segment held 60% of the overall clear aligners market share in 2021 and the trend is likely to continue over the years.

The clear aligners market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit growth at 31.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

is expected to exhibit growth at 31.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The U.S. clear aligners held a maximum share of 35% in the market in 2021 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the standalone practice segment is estimated to exhibit significant growth at during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Growing prevalence of malocclusions is increasing the demand for optimized treatment for teeth alignment. This is anticipated to bolster the demand for clear aligners in the coming years.

Increasing demand for dental aesthetics is surging the use of clear aligners in the orthodontic treatment, driving the market.

Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding the effects of malocclusions and oral care is anticipated to inhibit the sales of clear aligners.

Low cost of direct-to-consumer products compared to the B2B model is likely to restrain the growth in the market.

Get Customization on this Report As Per Your Requirements!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7182

Competitive Landscape:

Leading manufacturers are updating their product line by continuously designing and developing new products. This is projected to help the players expand their consumer base.

Meanwhile, other key players are also advancing their customization capabilities gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

March 2019 : A joint venture of Henry Schein , Inc. named Henry Schein One launched Dentrix G7 in Canada . The latest development is an updated version of the dental practice management system.

: A joint venture of , Inc. named launched Dentrix G7 in . The latest development is an updated version of the dental practice management system. May 2020 : Align Technology, Inc. recently updated its Invisalign Treatment Visualization ClinCheck PRO 6.0 and ClinCheck "Inface". Such cloud-based services help the company provide standardized treatment procedures.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Align Technology

Patterson Companies Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

3M EPSE

EPSE Henry Schein Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Institute Straumann

Argen Corporation

TP Orthodontics Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Clear Aligners Market

Fact.MR's latest report on clear aligners offers an in-depth analysis of the key trends affecting the sales in the market during the forecast period. This survey also explains the key factors promoting the growth in the clear aligners market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Age:

Adults

Teens

By End Use:

Hospitals

Standalone Practices

Group Practices

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East & Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7182

Key Questions Covered in the Clear Aligners Market Report

What is the estimated growth rate of clear aligners market during 2022-2032?

Who are the key manufacturers dominating the global clear aligners market?

Which are the challenges encountered in the clear aligners market?

Which are factors bolstering the growth in the global clear aligners market?

What is the anticipated market revenue of global clear aligners market during the forecast period?

Which region holds maximum share in the global clear aligners market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Dental Amalgamators Market: Growing cases of sensitivity, stained teeth, toothaches, chipped tooth, hyperdontia, and cavities is increasing the demand for optimal treatments. This is likely to create prolific growth opportunities for the dental amalgamators market in the coming years.

Personal Dental Water Flosser Market: The market for personal dental water flosser is poised to expand owing to the rising awareness regarding oral health and hygiene. In addition to this, prevalence of periodontal and oral diseases is also projected to surge the demand for personal dental water flosser.

Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Rising concerns associated with dental problems is increasing the demand for advanced dental treatments. This is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market.

Lyophilization Market Analysis: As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the freeze dryers product segment dominated the market accounting for 67.7% market share.

No Sting Barrier Market Report: The Europe no sting barrier market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 210.3 million by 2032. Germany, France, and the U.K. are projected to be lucrative markets in the European Region.

Bioabsorbable Stents Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the bioabsorbable stents market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market.

Smart Implants Market Outlook: Smart implants market experienced unparalleled growth at a CAGR of 19.9% over 2017-2021. Smart implants are expected to contribute significantly to the global implants market, with demand surging at a CAGR of 19% from 2022 to 2032.

Vancomycin Market Report: Demand for linezolid is set to increase at the highest CAGR over the forecast period with a broad spectrum of activity against many gram-positive bacteria. Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Stimulate Industry Growth.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making. We provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR