BurgerFi's Growth Continues with U.S. Air Force Base Alliance

Air Force Services operates a variety of business verticals on American Air Force bases worldwide, and is charged with delivering programs and activities to build ready and resilient Airmen and families. The BurgerFi partnership with Air Force Services caps a season of rapid growth for the better burger brand which currently operates and franchises approximately 125 locations domestically and abroad. Last year BurgerFi posted a 6% increase in same-store sales with total year-over-year revenue up by nearly 30%.

"Our focus is on the changing lifestyles, needs and expectations of Airmen," said Mike Baker, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Air Force Services Center. "By adding recognizable, popular brands like BurgerFi to Air Force installations we begin to redefine the food experience for our Airmen and their families."

BurgerFi joins a list of high growth brands in the Air Force Services portfolio. Their restaurants will be customized to fit the unique needs of each Air Force installation. Some will be full-scale fast-casual venues and others will be added to complement existing programs. There is also discussion of adding BurgerFi food trucks at more sprawling base locations.

"When our 100% American black Angus beef was recognized by the fourth annual Chain Reaction antibiotic scorecard with an 'A' rating - one of only two brands serving passing grade beef - we moved to the top of the list of brands under consideration for this initiative," said Charlie Guzzetta, Chief Brand Development Officer for BurgerFi. "We are excited to have been chosen and to be in the company of other super-successful brands known for transparent, high-quality ingredients and experiences."

In addition to expanding its domestic and international presence through the Air Force Services partnership, BurgerFi is also opening more franchise locations around the globe. BurgerFi opened its third Mexico City location in September and is currently exploring other development opportunities in Mexico. Its newest location, located in the historic district of La Condesa, is the first BurgerFi to feature a dedicated milkshake station that serves street-side and in-restaurant.

All three Mexico City BurgerFi locations feature BurgerFi's chef-inspired menu items including craft burgers, award winning fries and onion rings, a quinoa-based veggie burger, all-natural, humanely-raised chicken and a selection of craft beers and more. The Mexico City restaurants have embraced BurgerFi's technological innovation and are committed to the brand's green leadership.

BurgerFi continues to expand with 25 restaurants currently in development. Their international footprint has grown considerably this year with new locations and agreements in Kuwait and Puerto Rico. Additional international development in South America, the Caribbean and the Middle East is also being pursued.

Domestically, BurgerFi opened restaurants in Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Pennsylvania during the month of September.

ABOUT BURGERFI

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with more than 110 restaurants domestically and internationally with 25 in development. The concept was chef-founded and committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses only 100% natural Angus beef patties with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi was included in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, placed in the top 20 on Fast Casual's 2018 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com, 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

