Burke & Herbert Bank Selects Local Non-Profit for "Scores for Kids" Donation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank is pleased to announce that GrandInvolve, a local non-profit operating in Fairfax County, Virginia, will be the recipient of the Bank's "Scores for Kids" donation during the 2021-2022 National Hockey League (NHL) season. Burke & Herbert Bank will donate $100 for every goal scored by the Washington Capitals during the regular season to GrandInvolve as part of the Bank's sponsorship program with NBC Sports Washington, broadcasters of the hometown Capitals. The 2021-2022 hockey season marks the seventh season during which the Bank as teamed up with NBC Sports Washington to raise awareness and direct funds to a worthy local non-profit.

Recognizing the need for more consistent volunteering in Title I schools and the desire to enhance intergenerational activities and understanding, GrandInvolve created an innovative program to place older adult volunteers directly into the area's Title I elementary schools to offer their skills, experiences and talents to students. The volunteers come into classrooms at least once a week for several hours assisting with reading and math, material preparation, library services, mentoring and kindergarten readiness. As a result of these activities, students improve academically, volunteers and students build lasting relationships, and volunteers feel engaged and fulfilled. Prior to the pandemic, GrandInvolve had volunteers in twenty-five (25) Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS). During the pandemic, GrandInvolve provided volunteer services virtually.

"We are honored to be selected by Burke & Herbert Bank as this season's 'Scores for Kids' donation recipient," said Dorothy (Dot) Keenan, Founder and Executive Director of GrandInvolve. "The need for volunteers in our schools is greater than ever following a challenging year of virtual learning. This big 'Scores for Kids' assist from Burke & Herbert Bank will enable us to provide additional support to our current FCPS partners and to expand our program to more Title I schools in the county." She added, "We are so grateful to the Bank for their generosity and so excited to watch the Capitals this season. What an honor this is for our whole GrandInvolve team!"

The Bank started its popular donation sponsorship in 2015, in partnership with NBC Sports Washington, providing both visibility and financial support to a deserving local non-profit organization. Burke & Herbert Bank has now donated more than $150,000 to local children-focused or housing-focused organizations in the community through this sponsorship. Prior recipients include Most Valuable Kids Inc., Alice's Kids, Inc., Connect our Kids, Inc., Rebuilding Together DC-Alexandria, Homestretch, Inc., and Operation Renewed Hope Foundation.

"We are happy to be able to support the important work of another great non-profit in our community this season through the 'Burke & Herbert Bank Scores for Kids' program," said Terry Cole, Executive Vice President at Burke & Herbert Bank. "As a local community bank, an important piece of what we do is giving back to the communities in which we do business. We are excited about being able to help children right here in our neighborhood through the Scores for Kids program and this season's partner, GrandInvolve, and delighted about our continued partnership with NBC Sports Washington."

Burke & Herbert Bank is the oldest bank in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington, DC area. The Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking products and services designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investing needs. Burke & Herbert Bank is headquartered in Alexandria and operates more than 20 branches throughout northern Virginia and greater Fredericksburg.

