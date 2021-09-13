Burlington Stores Is Hiring!

BURLINGTON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, announced the continuation of their Nationwide Hiring Initiative taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14th and Wednesday, September 15th for their stores and distribution centers. Those interested in joining an award-winning culture and one of the fastest growing retailers are encouraged to visit BurlingtonStores.jobs to apply online to a variety of positions.

This Nationwide Hiring Initiative provides the opportunity to learn about exciting and rewarding job opportunities with an innovative retailer that has been recognized as a top place to work by numerous well-respected outlets year-over-year.

Positions in the distribution centers include but are not limited to – first and second shift, full-time warehouse associates and supervisors. For the stores, positions available include cashiers, sales associates, supervisors and managers with flexible scheduling options.

Candidates should visit BurlingtonStores.jobs where they can easily search and apply for positions of interest. Qualified candidates will receive a quick response and often be invited to select an interview time that same day, with offers often made on the spot.

During the two-day initiative, prospective candidates are encouraged to learn more about the benefits of working at Burlington, including:

- Competitive hourly wages with flexible shifts

- Sign-on bonuses (available at participating locations only, terms and conditions may apply)

- Associate discounts

- Being a part of a company that is committed to creating a caring and inclusive environment for all

- And much more!

To complement the stores and distribution center hiring efforts, the retailer's corporate offices, based outside of Philadelphia, with merchandising buying offices in New York City and Los Angeles, are also hiring qualified candidates for a variety of positions and disciplines, including but not limited to supply chain, human resources, IT, finance and much more! Flexible work-from-home options are available.

"We are excited to continue our nationwide hiring initiative, focused on finding talent to join our growing company, which has been recognized for its award-winning, caring culture," said Matt Pasch, SVP Talent Acquisition, Compensation and Benefits. "We're looking to add associates with a variety of skill sets and experiences. If you are searching for a place to advance your career in an inclusive and diverse environment, look no further. Our culture is one that puts our associates at the forefront, and we are proud to have a collaborative team that delivers great customer service."

Candidates that apply may be asked to interview virtually or come to a location for a safe, socially distanced interview. Additionally, there will be Spanish-speaking associates available to assist with the interview process.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 792 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

Media contact:

Tiffany Ramsey

Tierney

702-460-1300

[email protected]

SOURCE Burlington Stores, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.burlington.com

