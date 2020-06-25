Burloak Technologies and MDA Partner for Additive Manufacturing for Satellite Applications

OAKVILLE, ON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies, a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, and MDA today announced a five-year agreement to partner for additively manufactured parts and components for space-bound satellite antenna applications.

Under the terms of this agreement, Burloak and MDA will collaborate to optimize the design and manufacturability of a range of antenna technologies. The joint efforts accomplished to date by MDA and Burloak have led to an increased acceptance of additively manufactured parts for the harsh space environment, an outcome that is expected to yield significant benefits to both partners.

"With challenging technological needs, it's important that we find the right partner to help us fully leverage the potential of additive manufacturing for space applications. We're confident Burloak Technologies is the ideal supplier to continue supporting our efforts," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA. "This collaboration is a perfect example of partnerships that MDA develops under its LaunchPad program."

"Over the last two years we have worked closely with MDA's Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue business to apply and evolve additive manufacturing to their product offerings," stated Colin Osborne, Samuel's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This collaboration has allowed us to optimize antenna designs in terms of size, mass and performance to create a new set of possibilities for the industry."

MDA is an internationally recognized leader in space robotics, space sensors, satellite payloads, antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defence and maritime systems, and geospatial radar imagery.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and design services for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak works with the most innovative companies in the space, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets to rapidly transition their most challenging part designs to be additively manufactured at scale. The Company is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit samuel.com.

About MDA

Founded in 1969, MDA is one of Canada's most successful technology companies and an internationally recognized leader in space robotics and sensors, radar satellites and ground systems, communication satellite payloads, antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defence and maritime systems and geospatial imagery products and analytics. With a deep and diverse technology base, MDA's global reach and heritage serving government and commercial space and defence markets with innovative and iconic solutions is unparalleled. MDA operates from locations in Brampton, Richmond, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Houston and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.mdacorporation.com.

