Burloak Technologies Becomes First Additive Manufacturer Approved to Supply Boeing

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Burloak Technologies Inc., a division of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, today announced it has been approved by The Boeing Company to additively manufacture aluminum AlSi10Mg components to the Boeing BAC 5673 specification. Burloak Technologies is the world's first additive manufacturer to achieve this qualification.

"This approval marks the completion of a qualification process that included a rigorous evaluation of Burloak's capabilities by Boeing. We would like to thank Boeing's additive manufacturing team for its collaborative approach," stated Peter Adams, Burloak's Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. "Together, we developed a well-defined specification that has demonstrated robust, repeatable processes to produce flight components using additive manufacturing."

"Achieving this qualification further validates Burloak's position as a global leader in the additive manufacturing space, and clearly demonstrates our ability to commercialize this transformational technology," said Colin Osborne, Samuel's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This milestone also signals the increasing importance of additive manufacturing within aerospace and represents a step forward on the path to a greener future for aviation."

Burloak Technologies and Boeing are now working to apply the BAC 5673 specification to several programs for existing and future components.

About Burloak Technologies

A leader in the additive manufacturing industry, Burloak Technologies provides engineering and design services for additive manufacturing, materials development, high precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology. Burloak works with the most innovative companies in the space, aerospace, automotive and industrial markets to rapidly transition their most challenging part designs to be additively manufactured at scale. The Company is registered to AS9100D, ISO9001 and is Canada Controlled Goods Approved. For more information visit burloaktech.com.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit samuel.com.

