Burn Boot Camp Cuts Its 300th Ribbon - Milestone Texas Opening Signals Major Growth Ahead for National Fitness Franchise

KINGWOOD, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a leading boutique fitness franchise, has reached a major milestone in its national expansion strategy and celebrated its 300th gym opening in Kingwood on Monday, May 24. Located just outside of Houston, the state-of-the-art facility joins Burn Boot Camp's roster of 13 existing gyms in the state as the brand continues to seek out growth opportunities in Texas cities like Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin.

The Kingwood Burn Boot Camp is owned and operated by Rebecca and Eric Parsons, a husband-and-wife team that are local to the area and both passionate about fitness. As part of the brand's commitment to the health and safety of its teams and members, this location will be one of the first to feature a ventilation system complete with sanitizing UV lights via its supplier partnership with Big Ass Fans.

"The timing of this opening couldn't be more perfect as many people have already started to attend more in-person fitness camps," shared Rebecca Parsons, who will run day-to-day operations at the Kingwood gym. "Our team is incredibly excited to build a strong community here in Kingwood – one that's rooted in inclusivity, health and wellness. We encourage anyone that's interested in checking us out to drop by for a tour."

Even after one of the most challenging years the fitness industry has faced due to the pandemic, Burn Boot Camp continues to experience incredible growth, including a freshly signed area development deal to join its robust list of 30 gyms secured this year alone. While COVID-19 restricted in-person activities, Burn Boot Camp innovated to engage its member base via live streamed work outs, mobile app enhancements and more. In addition to its milestone 300th opening, the brand recently signed multiple franchise agreements to open locations in its 39th state, New Mexico, which is all part of an overarching expansion plan to have 400 gyms open and operating by the end of 2021.

And, the growth and investment value aren't going unnoticed, as the brand was recently ranked in the top 100 on Entrepreneur's highly sought-after Franchise 500.

"Now, perhaps more than ever, people want and need the support of a community," said Devan Kline, CEO and Co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. "And, that community is what allowed our brand to further its momentum. The pandemic hit plenty of industries hard, including fitness, but our dedicated membership base continued to show up, paving the way for growth in the midst of a challenging year. Even as we hit this incredible milestone, our team remains committed to innovating and adapting while also strengthening our Burn Boot Camp community – we're already planning for the next 300 franchises."

Burn Boot Camp is much more than a gym, it's a community focused on the whole individual. The brand features flexible membership options and is camp-based, scheduling members for 45-minute sessions that target different muscle groups each day of the week. Memberships also include access to its Childwatch program, helping even the busiest of parents to prioritize their wellness. Memberships also include access to focus meetings, which pairs members with a trainer to share nutrition guidance and more. No two workouts are the same and each workout promises to challenge each and every member, regardless of fitness level.

To become a part of the ever-growing #burnnation community, interested individuals can expect a total investment ranging from $181.8K-$447.9K with discounts available for military veterans and multi-unit signings.

For more information about Burn Boot Camp, visit: burnbootcamp.com

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded men and women can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both men and women alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of free Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to Burn Boot Camp members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute circuit style workout camps through highly innovative daily programs crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp

Related Links

https://burnbootcamp.com

