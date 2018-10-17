Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividends

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of fourteen subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today announced common and preferred stock dividends.

At its meeting on December 6, 2018, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable December 26, 2018 with a record date of December 19, 2018.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Eden Resort and Conference Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning at 11:30 a.m. You can call the Eden at 717-569-6444 to make room reservations.

