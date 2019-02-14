Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividends And Announces Executive Change

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (Pink Sheets: BURCA), the parent company of fourteen subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today announced common stock dividends.

At its meeting on February 21, 2019, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on March 14, 2019, with a record date of March 7, 2019.

The Board has named Christopher R. Drew President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Drew was previously Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Douglas S. Brossman will continue in his current role as Chief Executive Officer, where he will have responsibility for corporate matters, as well as overall strategy development and implementation. In his new role, Mr. Drew will have responsibility for the Company's boiler, hot water heater, furnace and supporting business operations and profitability. The appointment will be effective as of the Annual Meeting, April 29, 2019. (Please see our additional press release dated February 21, 2019 for further details)

For further information, see our press release dated February 14, 2019 announcing financial results for the year 2018.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Eden Resort and Conference Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania beginning at 11:30 a.m. The stockholders record date for voting at the Annual Meeting has been established as March 1, 2019. Please call the Eden Resort direct at 717-569-6444 to make room reservations.

SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.burnhamholdings.com

