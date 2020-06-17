Burns & Levinson Attorney Laura Lee Mittelman Named a 2020 On the Rise - Top 40 Young Lawyer by the ABA

With a practice focused on business litigation for a wide range of clients, Mittelman represents individuals to Fortune 500 companies. She helps clients resolve contract, business tort, IP, and securities claims, as well as real estate disputes. She also has experience with parallel criminal and civil disputes and internal investigations. Recent successes include representing the founder of a world-famous rock band in a federal jury trial against a former band guitarist on trademark infringement and contract claims. In another case, she defended an international sporting equipment manufacturer in a contract dispute regarding whether royalty payments were owed in connection with several lines of products. She also represented a community care hospital network in its antitrust lawsuit against a major insurance provider relating to the failed purchase of a hospital.

Mittelman is extremely active in the community. She served for two years on the Board of Directors for Tech Goes Home (TGH), an initiative founded in 2000 to tackle the digital divide and help underserved populations access and use the skills and hardware needed for 21st century success. She has been a volunteer teacher for the Boston Bar Association's "Law Day in the Schools" for the past six years, and a teacher with the Discovering Justice "Stand Up for Your Rights" program for two years. She has also represented a pro bono client through the Women's Bar Association's Family Law Project for Battered Women.

She is an avid runner and biker. In 2019, she ran the New York City Marathon for Boston Children's Hospital, and the Boston Marathon as part of Team BMC, supporting Boston Medical Center's ambitious "Vision 2030" goal of making Boston the healthiest urban population in the world. She has ridden in six Pan-Mass Challenges as part of one of the oldest riding teams, and has raised over $100,000 for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

At Burns & Levinson, she serves on the firm's Associate Committee, which acts as a liaison between management and associates, and on its Technology Committee. Previously, Mittelman was selected for and served on the Women's Bar Association Women's Leadership Initiative (2017-2018) and on the Boston Chamber of Commerce Women's Leadership Program (2016-2017).

Mittelman received her J.D., summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, from DePaul University College of Law in 2011 and her B.A. from Middlebury College in 2008.

