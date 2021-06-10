Burns & Levinson Co-Managing Partner Paul Mastrocola Receives Harry C. Bentley Alumni Achievement Award from Bentley University

Mastrocola, who received his B.S., magna cum laude , in finance from Bentley University in 1990, is a founding member of the school's Global Alumni Board, which was founded in 2012 as an overseeing body of the Bentley University Alumni Association made up of over 65,000 undergraduate and graduate alumni. He is also a founding member of the Bentley Executive Club, which he currently chairs, and previously served as president of the Bentley University National Alumni Association, chair of the Bentley Law Advisory Board, and as a guest lecturer at the school.

After receiving his J.D. from Boston College Law School in 1995, Mastrocola served as a Middlesex County Assistant District Attorney before joining Burns & Levinson in 1997. He was named a partner in 2004 and became co-chair of the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group in 2015. He was elected to the firm's Executive Committee in 2016 and became co-managing partner of the firm earlier this year.

In addition to his extensive commitment to Bentley, Mastrocola is the co-chair of the Business and Commercial Litigation Section of the Boston Bar Association.

