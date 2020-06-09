Burns & Levinson Launches Divorce Webinar Series

Understanding the ins and outs of the divorce process.

Keeping the focus on your children during the divorce.

How to stay safe in a violent relationship while divorcing.

Paying for college during and after divorce.

"Many people in bad marriages don't know where to turn to get information on the nuts and bolts of getting divorced. Information is power, and we want to give people the tools they need to make the right decision for them," said Barriere. "Getting divorced is difficult, but it's that much harder for people who walk into it uninformed. We want to demystify the process and help alleviate some of the suffering that goes along with making the very painful decision to divorce. We can't take away the pain, but we can make it easier," added Crowley.

Each webinar will include a presentation and a Q&A session at the end. The webinar is free of charge and the content will be available on the firm's website for anyone who cannot attend the session live.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Denver, Providence, and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511 (617) 345-3555 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Related Links

http://www.burnslev.com

