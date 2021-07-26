Burns & Levinson Named One of BTI's Most Recommended Law Firms 2021

BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson has been named one of 140 law firms that general counsel at large companies recommend most to their peers according to BTI Consulting Group's "BTI Most Recommended Law Firms 2021: The Firms Top Legal Decision Makers Recommend Above All Others." The firms on the 2021 list earned their "coveted unprompted client recommendation" through "superior customer service" which is the "leading driver of law firm recommendations by General Counsel."

BTI's research found, "Superior service drives an unprompted recommendation four times (75%) more often than any other single factor." The five components of superior service include: delivering an excellent client experience, mobilizes quickly, easy to engage, develops custom solutions, and incorporates deep industry insights. Two other factors – legal prowess and providing value – also contribute to GC law firm recommendations.

"We are honored to be among this elite list of firms that GCs recommend most. Our firm's driving vision is to always go above and beyond to ensure clients' success," said Paul Mastrocola, co-managing partner at Burns & Levinson. "We are big enough to represent clients in complex and sophisticated matters, yet small enough to provide highly responsive, direct partner-level, proactive advice in a more cost effective and efficient way."

According to BTI, "Virtually every top legal decision maker looks to peer recommendations when first thinking of hiring a new law firm. Up to 64% of these decision makers hires the first firm recommended – even if this firm is recommended just once – hence the power of the unprompted recommendation. The peer-to-peer recommendation is serious business. Every recommendation is a personal statement about the type of provider – the commitment, service, quality, and demeanor – you are willing to endorse to a peer, from whom they would expect the same."

"At Burns & Levinson, we practice law differently. We offer clients a can-do entrepreneurial style of lawyering that we believe is unique to our firm," added David P. Rosenblatt, co-managing partner at the firm. "Our client service model is partner-driven, which means that clients work directly with our most experienced and resourceful attorneys to find solutions to their most complex problems."

The BTI Most Recommended Law Firms 2021 rankings are based solely on objective, unprompted feedback from the highest-ranking legal decision makers at large companies with $700 million or more in revenue. BTI conducted in-depth, telephone-based interviews from April 3, 2020 to June 17, 2021 with more than 350 GCs and their direct reports, chief legal officers, and other legal decision makers across more than 15 industry segments. Legal leaders were asked, "Which law firm do you recommend to your peers?" rather than "Do you recommend Firm ABC?" meaning named firms earned their recommendations entirely on their merit.

