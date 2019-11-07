Burns & Levinson Named to the 2020 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" List in 33 Categories

News provided by

Burns & Levinson

Nov 07, 2019, 12:26 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that the firm has been named to the 2019 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list in 33 categories.

Burns & Levinson was ranked nationally in eight areas including:

  • Biotechnology Law
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Environmental Litigation
  • Intellectual Property Litigation
  • Patent Law
  • Real Estate Law
  • Trademark Law
  • Trusts & Estates Law

Top rankings in Boston include:

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/ Insolvency & Reorganization Law
  • Biotechnology Law
  • Business Organizations (including LLCs & Partnerships)
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Copyright Law
  • Corporate Law
  • Criminal Defense: White Collar
  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
  • Employment Law - Individuals
  • Employment Law - Management
  • Environmental Law
  • Environmental Litigation
  • Family Law
  • Intellectual Property Litigation
  • Labor & Employment Litigation
  • Patent Law
  • Patent Litigation
  • Real Estate Law
  • Tax Law
  • Trademark Law
  • Trust & Estates Law
  • Trust & Estates Litigation

Top rankings in Rhode Island include:

  • Environmental Law
  • Environmental Litigation
  • Trust & Estates Litigation

The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys and additional information provided as part of the formal submission process.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal

or Kristen Weller

Blumenthal & Associates

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

(617) 879-1511

(617) 345-3555

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

kweller@burnslev.com   

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Related Links

http://www.burnslev.com

Also from this source

Burns & Levinson Announces 28 Attorneys Named to 2019 Super...

Burns & Levinson Adds Leading Corporate Attorney Robert Chow...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Burns & Levinson Named to the 2020 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" List in 33 Categories

News provided by

Burns & Levinson

Nov 07, 2019, 12:26 ET