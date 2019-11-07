Burns & Levinson Named to the 2020 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" List in 33 Categories
Nov 07, 2019, 12:26 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that the firm has been named to the 2019 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list in 33 categories.
Burns & Levinson was ranked nationally in eight areas including:
- Biotechnology Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Environmental Litigation
- Intellectual Property Litigation
- Patent Law
- Real Estate Law
- Trademark Law
- Trusts & Estates Law
Top rankings in Boston include:
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/ Insolvency & Reorganization Law
- Biotechnology Law
- Business Organizations (including LLCs & Partnerships)
- Commercial Litigation
- Copyright Law
- Corporate Law
- Criminal Defense: White Collar
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
- Employment Law - Individuals
- Employment Law - Management
- Environmental Law
- Environmental Litigation
- Family Law
- Intellectual Property Litigation
- Labor & Employment Litigation
- Patent Law
- Patent Litigation
- Real Estate Law
- Tax Law
- Trademark Law
- Trust & Estates Law
- Trust & Estates Litigation
Top rankings in Rhode Island include:
- Environmental Law
- Environmental Litigation
- Trust & Estates Litigation
The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys and additional information provided as part of the formal submission process.
About Burns & Levinson LLP
At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.
|
Contact:
|
Amy Blumenthal
|
or Kristen Weller
|
Blumenthal & Associates
|
Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer
|
(617) 879-1511
|
(617) 345-3555
SOURCE Burns & Levinson
