Burns & Levinson Partner Ann Hetherwick Cahill Appointed Co-Chair of Boston Bar Association's Fiduciary Litigation Committee of the Trusts & Estates Section

As a partner in the firm's Private Client Group, Cahill represents trust and estate fiduciaries and beneficiaries in trust and estate litigation, guardianships/conservatorships, elder financial exploitation and family law. She has substantial experience advising clients in contested matters involving will contests, trust distributions, invalidation of instruments on the grounds of undue influence and lack of capacity, trust and will interpretation, fiduciary removal, cy pres and accountings. Cahill received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from Skidmore College, and she previously served as a law clerk on the Massachusetts Appeals Court.

The Boston Bar Association is the Commonwealth's premier legal institution, bringing together the brightest and most influential people to lead at the forefront of the profession. Its mission is to advance the highest standards of excellence for the legal profession, facilitate access to justice and serve the community at large. The Fiduciary Litigation Committee focuses on a range of litigation matters involving trusts and estates. Areas covered include will and trust contests, disputes over the distribution of trust assets, instrument interpretation, trust modifications and accounting actions.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative, and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer 617.879.1511 617.345.3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com kweller@burnslev.com

SOURCE Burns & Levinson LLP

Related Links

http://www.burnslev.com

