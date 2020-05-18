Burns & Levinson Partner Gil Breiman Named Vice Chair Massachusetts District Export Council

Breiman was appointed to the MA DEC by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce in 2012. In his new role as vice chair, Breiman will serve on the organization's executive committee and will provide ongoing vision regarding MA DEC's objectives. He will also have the opportunity to present on behalf of the MA DEC at various international trade events.

"MA DEC is an excellent resource for businesses that are growing beyond the United States. It is an honor and privilege to work with this organization and to help tap these resources for Massachusetts companies," said Breiman. "I am looking forward to my expanded role at MA DEC, and continuing my work with local companies to nurture their international relationships and expand their export opportunities."

Breiman has more than 20 years of experience in international business. He regularly advises clients on international expansion, and regularly speaks at conferences on entrepreneurship, investments and international business matters.

Breiman received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University School of Law in 1999, his M.B.A., high honors, Beta Gamma Sigma, from Suffolk University in 1999, and his B.A. from Tel Aviv University in 1993.

About the District Export Councils (DECa)

DECs include local business leaders who have experience in international business and who provide local international trade assistance. There are more than 60 DECs supporting export efforts throughout the country and approximately 1,500 DEC members who volunteer their time and specialized experience – with the main objective to assist small- and medium-sized businesses establish or increase export sales. MA DEC members represent exporters, international trade service providers, associations, and government agencies within the state. DEC members are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Denver, Providence, and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

