Burns & Levinson Partner Robert Chow to Receive Pro Bono Award from the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston

Chow is being recognized for nearly a decade of outstanding pro bono service through the Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts of Massachusetts on behalf of The Record Co . (TRC), a non-profit dedicated to removing the technical and social barriers between Boston's music makers and their creative visions through the offering affordable recording studios space and other resources for musicians. According to TRC, Chow and his team have been instrumental in guiding the organization as it has continued to grow and expand its mission, which most recently involved counseling TRC through the financing, development and construction of a new facility – scheduled for completion in late 2020 – that will feature four recording studios, 15 rehearsal and writing suites, and a community meeting and training room.

At Burns & Levinson, Chow is a member of the Burns & Levinson Venture Capital and Emerging Companies Group, where he provides actionable legal advice to entrepreneurs, emerging growth companies and venture investors on general corporate, securities, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliance, licensing, and commercial matters. Chow's more than 20 years of experience is invaluable not only to his clients, but to his substantial pro bono efforts as well.

