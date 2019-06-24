Burns & Levinson Partners Deborah Peckham and Ellen Zucker Named 2019 Women Worth Watching by Profiles in Diversity Journal

BOSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Deborah Peckham and Ellen Zucker have been selected as 2019 Women Worth Watching by Profiles in Diversity Journal for their impressive career success and sterling reputations.

Peckham is co-chair of the firm's Intellectual Property (IP) Group, where she leads one of the largest and most sophisticated IP practices in New England. Peckham has carved out a niche as an Internet lawyer who helps clients solve their most pressing information law challenges. She represents clients in a variety of industries, including high-tech, internet and e-commerce companies, with specific expertise working with startups and venture-backed entities. Peckham received her J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from Boston College Law School in 1993 and her A.B., cum laude, from the University of Michigan in 1983.

Zucker is a partner in the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group. She is a powerhouse trial lawyer who has litigated or resolved a wide range of employment matters, including landmark discrimination and retaliation cases resulting in significant verdicts or settlements. Zucker also represents corporate and individual clients in business litigation, counseling and negotiations, as well as governmental investigations and criminal proceedings. She received her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 1994, her M.S. in Political Theory from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1984 and her B.A. from Wesleyan University in 1983.

