Burns & Levinson Partners Lisa Cukier and Christine Fletcher Named 2018 Women Worth Watching® by Profiles in Diversity Journal

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Lisa Cukier and Christine Fletcher, partners in the firm's Private Client Group, have been selected as 2018 Women Worth Watching® by Profiles in Diversity Journal. The PDJ "Women Worth Watching" awards celebrate the achievements and personalities of leading women across a multitude of industries who represent diversity within their spheres of influence.

Lisa Cukier is a partner and member of the firm's Executive Committee. She splits her practice between high conflict divorces and high profile trusts and estate litigation, and is well-known for her ability to handle the toughest of cases. Cukier's practice also includes handling complex child custody, parentage issues, blended family issues, adoption, and guardianship and conservatorship. She was named a "Divorce, Trusts & Estates Trailblazer" by the National Law Journal in 2017 and is listed in Best Lawyers in America and Massachusetts Super Lawyers. She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from Northeastern University.

Christine Fletcher has over 20 years of experience in advising clients on estate planning, trust and estate administration, probate litigation, and family business matters. As a partner in the firm's Private Client Group, Fletcher helps families plan for life's transitions whether it is moving assets to the next generation, minimizing estate taxes or ensuring assets pass to intended recipients. She was named an Accredited Estate Planner designee in 2017 by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils. She also is a regular columnist for Forbes.com, where she advises on successfully managing trusts and estates. She received her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law and her B.A., cum laude, from Boston University.

"We're delighted to celebrate Lisa and Christine's impressive achievements in receiving this award. The work they do for our clients is invaluable and we are very fortunate to have them on our team," said David Rosenblatt, managing partner at Burns & Levinson.

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative, and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

