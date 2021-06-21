Burns & Levinson Partners with Law in Tech Diversity Collaborative to Expand Pipeline of Diverse Attorneys

BOSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson is proudly partnering with the Law in Tech Diversity (LiTD) Collaborative to jointly host a diverse 1L summer associate with its client CarGurus through LiTD's first legal internship program in Boston this year. The goal of the 10-week program, which launched in 2018 in California and was inspired by eBay's legal internship program, is to introduce high-potential 1L law students to rare in-house technology company experience and also create a pipeline for companies and firms to cultivate diverse talent.

Henry Gaylord, who just completed his 1L year at Northeastern University School of Law, joined Burns & Levinson on June 14 after spending five weeks at CarGurus. While law students typically split their summer between the participating law firm and the tech company – five weeks at each – Gaylord will spend 10 weeks at Burns & Levinson on top of his five weeks at CarGurus because of Northeastern University School of Law's 15-week co-op requirement.

"CarGurus supports reducing barriers to entry and advancing diversity and inclusion in our community, and Law in Tech Diversity's mission echoes our commitment to this issue," said Stephen Cardente, Senior Corporate Counsel at CarGurus. "We hope that our legal team's participation in this program opens doors for law students that otherwise would not have had this opportunity and we are thankful to both LiTD and Burns & Levinson for their collaboration in this initiative."

Gaylord is one of four summer associates at Burns & Levinson, joining Justine Kim, a rising 3L from Boston College Law School, and Sofia Martinez-Guasch and Donald Slater, Jr., both rising 3Ls from Suffolk University School of Law.

"We are thrilled to be participating in LiTD's East Coast expansion this year and are excited to have these four talented law students with us this summer," said Elizabeth Brady Murillo, Director of Professional Development at Burns & Levinson. "I am so happy that we are going to be able to collaborate with our client, CarGurus, and be able to provide these unique opportunities for learning and growth in both the business and law firm environment," added Shepard Davidson, partner and former co-chair of the firm's Business Litigation Group. "With law firms and innovative companies working together to address the lack of diversity in the law through programs like LiTD, we really can make a difference."

Since LiTD's inaugural summer program in 2019 – which included seven tech companies, 12 law firms and 16 law students – the program has grown to 26 tech companies, 22 law firms, and 45 law students this year.

