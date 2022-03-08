Burns & Levinson Represents BTR in $15 Million Series A Preferred Financing Raise

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson represented client BTR (Boston Technology Research Corporation), a regulatory technology company serving healthcare, life sciences and SaMD, in a $15 million Series A Preferred financing round led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners , with participation from existing investors LRV Health , NewStack Ventures and others. The new funding will be used to ensure that BTR's customers are prepared for the FDA's anticipated guidance that will incentivize a move from traditional methods to new technologies.

The Burns & Levinson team was led by partner Andrew Merken, who co-chairs the firm's Life Sciences Group and Securities Group, with assistance from attorneys Alison Harrall, Emmanuel Johnson, Rodney Bedow, Deborah Peckham, and Brooke Penrose.

"We started working with BTR almost three years ago as the company was strategizing its expansion strategy and looking to solidify its international operations. As outside general counsel to the company, it is exciting to be a part of this new phase as CEO Bryan Ennis and Founder and Chief Product Officer Kosal Keo, along with their impressive management team, take the company to the next level," said Merken. "We look forward to supporting BTR's ongoing success as they expand their team and service offerings and explore new growth opportunities."

"Andy Merken and his team at Burns & Levinson have been true partners and have added value to every facet of our business," said Bryan Ennis, BTR CEO. "Their depth of expertise and thoughtful advice have helped us accelerate our growth and the support with our Series A raise was particularly critical. We are thankful for their trusted legal counsel."

About BTR

BTR is a regulatory technology company serving healthcare, life sciences and SaMD. It has been the compliance engine behind leading software vendors such as Veeva, Nuvolo and Benchling, and has helped more than 275 healthcare and life sciences companies transition to the regulated cloud. BTR's enterprise-wide compliance platform is used across leading software vendors and sponsors alike, including customers, like Glaukos, Dermavant, Lexicon and Atsena. BTR is headquartered in Chelsea, MA, with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

SOURCE Burns & Levinson