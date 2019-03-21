Burns & McDonnell Awarded Multimillion-Dollar Contract for Military Design Services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell, a 100 percent employee-owned engineering, architecture and construction firm, was awarded a multimillion-dollar, five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide multidiscipline design, architecture and engineering services for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) South Pacific Division.

The scope of the program includes the full spectrum of design disciplines on Military Design and Interagency and International Services (IIS) projects in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah. Work will include engineering studies, design and construction management services for new and existing structures like training, warehouse and storage facilities, as well as aircraft hangars, microgrids, marine terminals and renewable energy projects. USACE selected four firms to compete on multiple task orders for up to $44 million in design services.

"The federal government has been a valued client of our firm for more than seven decades," says Renita Mollman, vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in California. "We're honored to support and continue our long-term partnership with USACE as its missions evolve and its needs for innovative technologies advance."

The USACE's South Pacific Division has four operating districts — Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco and Albuquerque — providing federal military engineering support to secure the nation, promote economic growth and reduce risk from disaster.

Burns & McDonnell has been involved in military projects since 1941. Since then, the firm's experience has expanded to include diverse projects and services for federal and military clients worldwide, including in Brea, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California. Since 2012, Burns & McDonnell has successfully completed more than 300 task orders under 39 IDIQ contracts for the USACE.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com .

Contact: Lydia Schroeder, Burns & McDonnell

812-630-0796

lbschroeder@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

