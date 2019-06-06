Burns & McDonnell Bolsters Global Efforts for Offshore Wind, Hiring Industry Veteran Tony Appleton

WALLINGFORD, Conn., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell, the No. 1 firm in Power, has hired offshore wind industry veteran Tony Appleton to lead their rapidly expanding offshore wind initiatives and team of professionals.

A mechanical engineer with more than 25 years of experience in the energy sector, Appleton has worked across conventional thermal power, gas and nuclear generation markets. Previously a consultant for Burns & McDonnell, he has spent the last 15 years leading organizations and teams in the offshore renewables and interconnection global markets, supporting more than 20 offshore wind farms across the globe.

"The power industry is evolving rapidly, producing a lot of exciting changes and opportunities," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO of Burns & McDonnell. "Our firm has supported critical energy projects for more than 100 years and we are growing our team to support offshore wind projects that will help provide efficient, sustainable energy for the years to come. Tony brings extensive experience to our team and will help us continue delivering a full spectrum of services needed for the complex and expansive needs of offshore wind projects."

According to the American Wind Energy Association, the U.S. has more than 2,000 gigawatts of offshore wind potential — nearly double the country's current electricity use. Given the state goals and policies announced by Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the regional market is expected to reach at least 15,000 megawatts by 2030, resulting in the creation of more than 36,000 full-time jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact. That includes jobs for wind turbine assembly facilities and construction of onshore substation and transmission, ports and harbor improvement and offshore wind farms.

"There is no question the Eastern Seaboard is a vast, untapped resource area for wind energy," says Brett Williams, president and general manager of Burns & McDonnell offices in the Northeast. "The offshore wind market is at the cusp of swift expansion in the U.S., and with Tony leading our offshore wind efforts, we're ready to help develop projects that will provide efficient, sustainable energy for years to come."

Burns & McDonnell is currently designing the onshore interconnection assets for several Ørsted offshore wind projects in the Northeast U.S., including Ocean Wind and Skipjack projects in New Jersey and Maryland. The offshore wind projects will deliver vital clean, reliable energy to the region, while bolstering the economy with new jobs and cost stability. A typical Ørsted offshore wind project creates approximately 1,000 jobs per year during a two- to three-year construction cycle, and another 100 permanent jobs to support the 25-year life of a typical offshore wind farm.

"I'm delighted to join the Burns & McDonnell team at this exciting time for the offshore sector," Appleton says. "Having worked with Burns & McDonnell as a consultant for the past two years, I've seen first-hand the passion and talent this team of professionals possesses, and I'm excited to be a part of that as we continue to grow and develop."

