Burns & McDonnell Broadens East Coast Presence With Opening of Greenville Office
Global Firm Sets to Create New Jobs, Expand Services in South Carolina
13:16 ET
GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having supported hundreds of facility and infrastructure projects along the East Coast, Burns & McDonnell is expanding operations with a new office in Greenville, South Carolina. The 100 percent employee-owned engineering, architecture, construction, environmental and consulting firm plans to hire 50 local employees for the office within the next three years. The growth in the region is part of firm's nationwide effort to hire more than 1,000 professionals annually.
The firm's new 2,300-square-foot office space is located at 124 Verdae Blvd. With a focus on facilities and infrastructure needs in the region, the Greenville office will support government, manufacturing and process, healthcare, higher education, energy and utility clients. Backed by a nationwide network of more than 6,000 professionals, the team will offer a full range of planning, design, construction and commissioning services.
"We're committed to providing great service, solutions and leadership for our clients and the communities in which we live and work," says Trevor Jones, Burns & McDonnell engineering manager in Greenville. "Opening an office in Greenville will allow us to expand our support of the region and hire diverse, local talent to plan, design and construct projects important to the success of our clients."
Burns & McDonnell ranks among the top 10 design firms and the top 20 manufacturing firms in the U.S., according to Engineering News-Record. The firm is also recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2018 and as a best place to work by more than 20 publications across the country.
"Our employee ownership model provides a framework for career growth and success for employees," says Jones. "It's created a team-oriented, entrepreneurial culture, that attracts and retains the best and brightest professionals in the industry."
For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.
About Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of more than 6,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100 percent employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2018 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.
Contact: Elle Martens, Burns & McDonnell
816-822-3147
ejmartens@burnsmcd.com
SOURCE Burns & McDonnell
Share this article