Burns & McDonnell Cuts Ribbon on New Office, Adds New Jobs in Tucson

To accommodate its growth, Burns & McDonnell moved to its 3,247-square-foot office at 3501 E. Speedway Blvd. in Tucson, where the firm continues hiring engineers, architects and construction professionals. The new office space will allow the firm to continue its growth momentum and increase its design, planning, analysis and construction services for clients in the Tucson region.

"We look forward to continuing to be a part of the economic prosperity of Tucson as we deliver turnkey engineering, architecture and construction solutions for infrastructure, mission-critical facilities and industrial mining projects," says Patrick Edwards, vice president and regional manager for Burns & McDonnell in Arizona. "As we add top talent to our growing team, we'll continue delivering world-class service to our clients and contribute to making Tucson a great place to live and work."

In 2019, the firm was named Engineering News-Record's Southwest Design Firm of the Year. Additionally, the firm has been named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona by the Arizona Republic and azcentral for six years in a row.

"I'm very pleased to celebrate this expansion and the high-level jobs it creates," says Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. "Technological expertise is one of our strengths as a region."

The No. 1 ranked firm in Power by Engineering News-Record established its presence in Arizona in 1999 and has steadily grown its revenue each year, doubling since 2014. In Arizona, the firm has managed approximately $1 billion in projects with clients such as Arizona-based utilities, the University of Arizona and city of Phoenix. The growth in Arizona is part of the firm's overall growth nationwide, now at more than 1,000 professionals annually.

"We're so pleased Burns & McDonnell has chosen to expand in Tucson," says Amber Smith, president and CEO for Tucson Metro Chamber. "Their expertise in engineering, mining and construction, and the need to fill jobs for such positions, bodes well for the success of our community. The Tucson Metro Chamber looks forward to helping Burns & McDonnell thrive in Tucson."

The Burns & McDonnell offices in Arizona have more than 100 employee-owners and are backed by a global team of 7,000 employees with more than 50 offices around the world.

