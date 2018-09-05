Burns & McDonnell Expands Aviation and Federal Services in California

"With airport traffic at record levels and IT facility upgrades top of mind across industries, we have made it a priority to hire top-notch talent to meet the demands of our clients," says Renita Mollman, vice president and general manager of Burns & McDonnell's California offices. "Pablo's depth of experience and industry knowledge will be an incredible asset to the team as we partner with our aviation and defense clients, as well as other industry leaders, to develop innovative, efficient facility solutions."

Throughout his nearly two-decade career, Lorenzo has partnered with clients to design and construct nearly $500 million in projects for federal, defense, nuclear, industrial, mission-critical, transportation, commercial, wastewater, education and retail facilities.

"Clients continue to look for innovative design-build solutions that are geared toward the 21st century," says Lorenzo. "I'm fortunate to have worked on countless projects around the world, giving me a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities impacting clients in multiple industries. I'm looking forward to leveraging my industry experience to work with a diverse, knowledge-driven team of professionals at Burns & McDonnell."

Burns & McDonnell has been involved in military projects since 1941. Since then, the firm's experience has grown to include diverse projects and services for federal and military clients worldwide. The firm is also among the top five largest aviation consultants in the U.S. and has experience working at more than 350 airports in the U.S. and around the world.

