Burns & McDonnell Honors Diverse Businesses at Virtual Annual Community of Inclusion Awards Celebration

"Burns & McDonnell strives to enhance collaboration with diverse business partners who help meet our mission — make our clients successful," says Jennifer Trotter , diverse business manager for Burns & McDonnell in California. "Partnering with diverse suppliers and our employee-owners brings unique perspective and innovative ideas to every solution. We are honored to highlight our California Community of Inclusion recipients who embody a dedication and commitment to our clients and the community."

The 2020 California Community of Inclusion honorees:

Alt Spec UAS ( Escondido, California ): Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), inspection, surveying and photography firm utilizing unmanned aircraft and sensors for infrastructure inspection, 2D and 3D mapping, creative and project support.

( ): Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), inspection, surveying and photography firm utilizing unmanned aircraft and sensors for infrastructure inspection, 2D and 3D mapping, creative and project support. Bayen Group ( Torrance, California ): Provides SharePoint and Microsoft 365 services with experience in migration, process automation and system integration.

( ): Provides SharePoint and Microsoft 365 services with experience in migration, process automation and system integration. Civetta Design ( Ramona, California ): Offers professional distribution design training, quality assurance and consulting services for overhead and underground electric distribution designs and construction work order packages.

( ): Offers professional distribution design training, quality assurance and consulting services for overhead and underground electric distribution designs and construction work order packages. E.K. Associates ( Cerritos, California ): Serves as a technology integration company delivering solutions for enterprises, service providers and public-sector companies in California .

( ): Serves as a technology integration company delivering solutions for enterprises, service providers and public-sector companies in . Ferreira Construction ( Rancho Cucamonga, California ): Works as a construction contractor with experience in utility, electrical, guardrail and fencing projects.

( ): Works as a construction contractor with experience in utility, electrical, guardrail and fencing projects. Paxon Energy & Infrastructure ( Pleasanton, California ): Provides professional management services in the field of oil, gas, and utilities.

( ): Provides professional management services in the field of oil, gas, and utilities. SCA Environmental ( San Francisco, California ): Offers services in the fields of hazardous materials management, geo-environmental investigation and remediation, industrial hygiene services, asbestos, lead management and environmental engineering.

( ): Offers services in the fields of hazardous materials management, geo-environmental investigation and remediation, industrial hygiene services, asbestos, lead management and environmental engineering. ZHarrison & Associates (Zeldesign) ( Culver City, California ): Provides branding and communications consulting for businesses, government agencies and community groups.

Recipients have supported Burns & McDonnell on electrical transmission and distribution, aviation, environmental, community engagement, manufacturing and construction projects.

In 2019, Burns & McDonnell spent $400 million with small and diverse suppliers, including minority-, women-, Veteran-, and LGBT-owned businesses across the U.S. Additionally, the firm hosted a Community of Inclusion & Equity Symposium, reaffirming its commitment to support small and diverse businesses in 2019. The two-day event brought employee-owners, small and diverse business advocacy organizations, and leading California project owners together to share best practices on advancing business diversity in their organizations and throughout the region.

Burns & McDonnell has more than 55 offices across the globe, with more than 220 employees working in offices in Brea, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California.

