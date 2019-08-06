Burns & McDonnell Joins Military Department to Break Ground on New Readiness Center on Fort Carson in Colorado

"This facility will serve as a state-of-the-art epicenter of Army National Guard Space Operations," said Army National Guard LTC Michael Lane, Commander of the 117th Space Battalion. "We will train, learn, improve and, if necessary, operate from this location to support warfighters across the world. We are especially happy to join the Fort Carson community and our active duty colleagues in the 1st Space Brigade, where our proximity will enable many multi-component training opportunities. Breaking ground on this new facility is a long-sought milestone that will help drive a new level of readiness for Colorado Army National Guard Space Soldiers."

As a centralized location for federal, state and local personnel, the center will provide a training ground for space forces to conduct continuous global space force enhancements, space support, space control and contingency activity.

The operations and training facility design includes mission-oriented team collaboration centers, technology-advanced workstations and equipment storage space. In addition, implementation of upgraded telecommunications infrastructure, geothermal HVAC systems, LED lighting, stormwater solutions and more will be aligned with standards for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification.

"This was a day of celebration, breaking ground on a new Readiness Center for the 117th Space Battalion," said Darren Brand, project manager for the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "The Colorado Army National Guard continues to provide readiness for the state of Colorado and our Construction and Facilities Management Office (CFMO) continually strives to construct world-class facilities for our current soldiers and future generations."

Burns & McDonnell serves as the prime architecture and engineering firm, providing project management, quality control and design services in partnership with its subcontractors. In addition, the firm is providing civil, structural, mechanical, fire protection and telecommunications engineering. Groundbreaking was July 19, and once the facility is complete — expected in October 2020 — Burns & McDonnell will conduct commissioning and building envelope testing to confirm the project's overall performance meets its defined design, construction and programming criteria.

"Burns & McDonnell is proud to partner with the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and subcontractors to design and construct a state-of-the-art facility for military operations," said Mark Lichtwardt, senior vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in Denver. "The facility will play a key role in protecting our communities and people for years to come."

Burns & McDonnell ranks No. 1 among top design firms in Colorado and Wyoming, according to Engineering News-Record (ENR) Mountain States.

