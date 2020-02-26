Burns & McDonnell Moves to New Office in Chesapeake to Accommodate Expansion

The engineering, construction and architecture firm's new office is within the Liberty Executive Office Park at 1317 Executive Boulevard. The new 27,000-square-foot office occupies the entire third floor of the Liberty III building. Featuring state-of-the-art conference centers and digital design areas, the space has room to accommodate 125 professionals. The expansion in Chesapeake is part of the firm's overall growth nationwide — hiring approximately 1,000 professionals annually.

Part of an international team of 7,600 professionals, the Burns & McDonnell office in Chesapeake performs engineering, construction, architecture, consulting and environmental services to support facilities and infrastructure needs in the Mid-Atlantic region. Burns & McDonnell first opened its doors locally in 2010 and has since supported hundreds of projects for utility, healthcare, higher education, commercial, manufacturing, aviation and government clients.

"We've proudly called Chesapeake home for nearly a decade, supporting critical infrastructure project needs throughout the region," says Jeffrey Ganthner, AIA, vice president and general manager of Mid-Atlantic offices for Burns & McDonnell. "We're expanding our presence here and along the east coast to continue strengthening our communities and delivering top-notch, comprehensive solutions to our clients."

Burns & McDonnell ranks among the top 10 design firms in the U.S., according to Engineering News-Record, and among the top five on Building Construction + Design's Giants 300 Report in military sector engineering, airport facilities engineering, engineering/architecture firms and office sector engineering. The firm is also among Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020 and has been recognized as a best place to work by more than 30 publications across the country, including Virginia Business.

"The secret to our award-winning company culture is employee ownership," says Ganthner. "Our people are employees AND owners of 100% of the firm. It creates an environment of accountability, innovation, transparency and trust, which attracts the best of the best in the industry and results in remarkable solutions for our clients."

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company and proud to be on Fortune's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn how we are designed to build.

Contact: Elle Martens, Burns & McDonnell

816-822-3147

ejmartens@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

