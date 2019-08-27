Burns & McDonnell Ranks as 3rd Largest MEP Engineering Firm

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell retains its No. 3 ranking on Consulting-Specifying Engineer (CSE) magazine's 2019 MEP Giants listing of the nation's top 100 firms providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection (MEP) engineering services. Burns & McDonnell has posted annual increases in MEP revenue for seven consecutive years, reporting $330.2 million for 2018, up nearly 14% from $290.2 million a year earlier. More than 20% of the firm's engineering design revenue was derived from MEP engineering, making it was one of the highest percentages among all the top 100 firms on the list.

"MEP and fire protection engineering has long been one of our core services for our military, aviation and aerospace, manufacturing, commercial and civilian government customers," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO of Burns & McDonnell. "This is a service we are really good at and have great people doing. We expect to see continued growth."

The firm's steady growth in MEP services corresponds to an expanded scope of services related to engineering design, construction and commissioning of commercial and industrial facilities throughout the country. Burns & McDonnell is ranked No. 1 in Power by Engineering News-Record, and ranks No. 1 on CSE's annual list of the Top 100 Commissioning Giants. Burns & McDonnell provides a full range of services in more than 30 sectors.

Consulting-Specifying Engineer is a print and online publication covering mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire/life safety engineering for commercial, industrial, government, healthcare and high-tech buildings.

