Burns & McDonnell Ranks No. 1 Among Top Design Firms in Colorado and Wyoming

"We are honored to be named ENR Mountain States' No. 1 firm in the region — a testament to our clients and talented employee-owners," says Mark Lichtwardt , senior vice president and general manager for Burns & McDonnell in Denver, Colorado, and Portland, Oregon. "From building water treatment facilities to designing energy facilities that power our homes, our team goes above and beyond to deliver smart and sustainable engineering, architecture and construction solutions."

Burns & McDonnell's design revenue in the region was $146.30 million in 2018, up $33.62 million, or nearly 30%, from $112.68 million a year earlier. Throughout the past year, the firm's employee-owners supported a wide range of projects and programs including design-build construction; water and wastewater; electrical transmission and distribution; power generation; manufacturing and facility solutions; oil and gas; and environmental.

Burns & McDonnell permanently established its presence in 1987 in Denver, Colorado. Backed by a global team of 7,000 employees, Burns & McDonnell has grown to more than 270 professionals locally. The firm plans to continue hiring engineers, construction specialists, scientists and other professionals to support energy, aerospace, federal and municipal clients as well as manufacturers.

In addition to being the highest-ranking design firm in the Mountain States, Burns & McDonnell also is ranked No. 1 in Power and among the top 10 U.S.-based design firms nationally by ENR.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com .

Contact: Lydia Schroeder, Burns & McDonnell

812-630-0796

lbschroeder@burnsmcd.com

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

https://www.burnsmcd.com

