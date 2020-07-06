Burns & McDonnell Recognized With Strong Standing in 2020 ENR Rankings

Continued progress in fortifying aging power delivery infrastructure and the ever-advancing transition of power generation assets toward renewable sources of energy propelled the firm's retention of its No. 1 ranking in Power for the fifth consecutive year. Along with remaining No. 1 in electrical Transmission and Distribution , the firm placed among the top five in four other Power sectors.

Ranking among the top 10 firms in 18 industry sectors, the firm's continued service specialty diversification grew largely to meet steady demand for major capital infrastructure investment.

"Our nation's electrical infrastructure — both in power delivery and generation — has been a big part of our services for more than a century and the need for that reliability is even greater in these times," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO, Burns & McDonnell. "In addition, our diversity of services in all 16 defined critical infrastructure categories helped fuel our growth and help solve our customers' challenges with that diversified set of skills from many industries. Moving forward together, we are committed to designing and building projects that fortify the nation's critical infrastructure that keeps our economy rolling."

For the second time in the last three years, Burns & McDonnell ranked No. 9 overall among ENR's Top 500 Design Firms. Based on engineering and architectural design revenue earned in the prior fiscal year, the annual survey of the 500 largest U.S.-based design firms serves as an initial preview of the publication's comprehensive sourcebook rankings.

In tandem with its strong recognition for design, the firm also jumped 12 spots on the 2020 Top 400 Contractors list — reflecting the firm's strong strides in construction throughout 2019. Burns & McDonnell now ranks among the top 10% of the U.S.-based construction firms on ENR's list for the first time in the firm's 122-year history.

In total, Burns & McDonnell saw rankings climb in 12 sectors within this year's ENR Top Design Firms Sourcebook, including:

No. 2 in Wind Power

No. 2 in Food and Beverage

No. 5 in Chemical Plants

No. 6 in Refineries and Petrochemical Plants

No. 7 in Data Centers

No. 7 in Pipelines

No. 8 in Clean Air Compliance

No. 9 in Water Treatment

No. 11 in Chemical and Soil Remediation

No. 11 in Sanitary and Storm Sewers

No. 11 in Site Assessment and Compliance

No. 12 in Wastewater Treatment

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company and proud to be on Fortune's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn how we are on call through it all.

Contact: Mary Young, Burns & McDonnell

816-822-4369

[email protected]

SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

