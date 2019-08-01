Burns & McDonnell Strengthens Integrated Design-Build Team, Hiring Stephen Malmros

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell has hired industry veteran Stephen Malmros to help grow the firm's presence in the Pacific Northwest and expand its integrated design-build delivery offering across the U.S. Malmros will support a range of markets including electronics, food and consumer products, related specialty materials, gas, and chemicals manufacturing, mission-critical, corporate and commercial real estate, life sciences and healthcare.

Stephen Malmros joins Burns & McDonnell to expand its integrated design-build delivery offering across the U.S., while helping grow the firm's presence in the Pacific Northwest.

"With a shortage of skilled labor across industries and the constant evolution of trends and market demands, now more than ever, it is critical for project delivery work processes to incorporate lean concepts that help improve agility, eliminate waste and yield higher returns on investment," says Mike Fenske, senior vice president and Global Facilities Group general manager at Burns & McDonnell. "By continuing to strengthen our integrated design-build team, we're positioned to help clients overcome these obstacles and meet critical project goals. Stephen is a proven industry leader with a track record of successfully delivering complex, high-technology, schedule-aggressive, budget-constrained projects that meet and exceed client expectations."

With nearly three decades of experience, Malmros has managed more than $15 billion in facilities capital improvements projects for multibillion-dollar semiconductor and advanced technology facilities programs. Thirteen of those years were on an expatriate assignment in Asia that included project delivery for multinational clientele and the project management of more than 350 square kilometers of high-technology industrial park and manufacturing campus master planning.

Recently, as a design-build-integrator, Malmros managed a multibillion-dollar, off-site manufacturing program and supply chain management for the design and engineering for the design-build of a state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing plant.

"I'm fervently focused on helping my clients achieve their goals and supporting their mission, whether it's the relentless pursuit of Moore's Law, the development of a new product or the implementation of a more collaborative, integrated design-build project delivery value system," Malmros says. "Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of guiding teams to deliver projects that satisfy and exceed enterprise business objectives. I'm excited to join a team equally dedicated to identifying the most efficient, cost-effective solutions that help our clients achieve success."

Prior to joining Burns & McDonnell, Malmros served in key leadership and executive positions around the world for a major engineering, design and construction firm. He served as vice president and global client program manager for his former firm's top account. During his Asia expatriate assignment, he served as Asia director of engineering, chairman of the board for a U.S.-China joint venture and was a board member of a U.S.-Japanese joint venture. Malmros also served as owner/partner and senior vice president of operations for a lean-IPD construction startup.

For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.

About Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world. We strive to create amazing success for our clients and amazing careers for our employee-owners. Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned and is proud to be on Fortune's 2019 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com .

Contact: Elle Martens, Burns & McDonnell

816-822-3147

ejmartens@burnsmcd.com



SOURCE Burns & McDonnell

Related Links

http://www.burnsmcd.com

