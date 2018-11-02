Burr & Forman To Acquire Carolinas Powerhouse McNair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Burr & Forman LLP announced today that it will acquire Carolinas-based McNair Law Firm, P.A. with McNair attorneys and employees joining Burr & Forman effective January 1, 2019. The acquisition solidifies Burr & Forman's position as a full-service Southeastern based law firm with transactional, litigation and regulatory capabilities, creating a platform to better serve clients and deepen the firm's bench in key industries such as manufacturing, transportation, banking, public finance, intellectual property, real estate, food and beverage, hospitality and health care.

"In considering expansion, we are always mindful of our clients' needs. Combining our resources greatly benefits both firms, growing our footprint into one of the largest firms in the Southeast with a collective portfolio that spans national practices and serves industries that are the cornerstone of our region's economy," said Ed Christian, chief executive officer at Burr & Forman. "Unlike many law firms outside the region who have entered into the Carolinas to capitalize on the area's growth, McNair understands the intricacies of doing business in South and North Carolina and immediately provides Burr & Forman with an established history and tradition in the Carolinas – being founded by former governor Robert McNair nearly 50 years ago."

McNair's in-depth legal skills in the areas of public finance, intellectual property, real estate, tax, economic development, government relations, and trust and estates bolster key practices where Burr & Forman's client base is growing. Similarly, Burr & Forman's strengths in economic development, health care, labor and employment, transportation, corporate and mergers & acquisitions practices will provide additional resources for McNair's clients.

"Our entire firm is excited about the tremendous benefits that joining Burr & Forman provides to our clients and team members alike," said David Tigges, who currently serves as managing shareholder of McNair and will join the firm's Executive Committee and serve as the Carolinas managing partner at Burr & Forman. "The cultural fit and business synergy we share with Burr & Forman made this an easy decision for our shareholders. Both firms have great mutual respect for each other, and joining Burr & Forman serves to strategically expand our collective capabilities in terms of resources, client service and diverse leadership."

McNair's 84 attorneys will join Burr & Forman from seven offices across North Carolina and South Carolina to create a stronger full-service firm with more than 350 legal and business professionals, expanding the firm's footprint to 19 offices across eight states with people who are fully invested in the firm's clients and communities.

For more than a century, Burr & Forman LLP's experienced legal team has served clients with local, national, and international interests in numerous industry and practice areas, ranging from commercial litigation and class actions to corporate transactions, including bankruptcy and restructurings. A Southeast regional firm with 300 attorneys and 12 offices in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee, Burr & Forman attorneys draw from a diverse range of resources to help clients achieve their goals and address their complex legal needs. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.burr.com .

McNair Law Firm serves clients at the intersection of business and government. With offices throughout South Carolina and in Charlotte, North Carolina, the firm continues to meet the changing needs of its clients, helping them address the challenges and opportunities of every economic cycle. McNair clients are companies and organizations in the manufacturing, banking and finance, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, technology, construction, and real estate industries as well as government entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals. For more information, please visit www.mcnair.net.

