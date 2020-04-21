Burrell Communications Group Launches New "Black is Human" Campaign to Address the Disparity of COVID-19 Impact on the African American Community

According to the McKinsey & Company report, COVID-19: Investing in Black Lives and Livelihoods, 39% of jobs held by Black workers (seven million jobs in all) are vulnerable as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, compared with 34% for White workers. The majority of Black workers, by the very nature of their jobs, are putting their lives and health on the line to provide necessary goods and services to our society.

"Black is Human" is the Burrell Communications Group community engagement platform created to uplift and empower the underserved in African American communities. The award-winning marketing communications agency is based in Chicago and has spent nearly 49 years curating targeted creative and community relations programs for major brands like McDonald's U.S.A, Toyota Motors North America, Walmart, Comcast and more. The "For Jason" PSA will be distributed across top-tier African American broadcast and digital media outlets, including TV One, Black News Channel, Revolt TV, iOne, Rolling Out and Bounce TV. The campaign's goal is to raise awareness of the severity of COVID-19 within the African American community, and provide streamlined access to critical and relevant information, via the Black is Human webpage.

In an additional effort to support those most severely impacted by this global pandemic, Burrell will provide grocery deliveries to long-time community partner, Primo Center. Primo Center is a leader in providing family shelter, permanent supportive housing and other services to homeless families in the south and west sides of Chicago, including North Lawndale, Englewood, and Auburn-Gresham. This week, 64 households –providing shelter for 191 children in the Chicago area – will receive a generous donation of healthy foods and other supplies, courtesy of the agency.

"We are proud to support those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and hope that other industry leaders will join us in our mission to provide much-needed resources to vulnerable communities," says Fay Ferguson, Co-CEO, Burrell Communications Group.

Burrell provides further community engagement and support through Allies of Innocence. This initiative offers no-cost grief and trauma counseling to children and families affected by gun violence and other challenges.

ABOUT BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP

Celebrating more than 40 years of best-in-class transcultural communications, Burrell Communications Group is the largest U.S. agency specializing in communications to diverse audiences. The agency is known for its strategic thought-leadership and creativity. The foundation of its success lies in uncovering rich insights and a deep understanding of the Black community.

Current clients include McDonald's U.S.A., Toyota Motors North America, Walmart, Comcast, AARP, Procter and Gamble, and more.

